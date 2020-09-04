Lynn Davis has seen plenty of fires in the 20 years she’s lived atop a hill on the eastern edge of the Wenas Valley but none quite like the Evans Canyon Fire that started Monday and continues to burn.
Davis, who’ll turn 70 this month, spent Tuesday night sleeping in her car in the Selah Middle School parking lot with her three dogs and two cats after escaping the blaze. There have been other big fires, including one six years ago that drove Davis from her house for about two hours, she said.
“But no, I’d never walked away like this,” Davis said.
This one was different. She and her neighbors in a cluster of four homes on the edge of the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area received an evacuation notice earlier in the day, but they’ve been through that before. So they stayed and watched the fire from atop their hill before realizing they’d better go.
“We were seeing the fire circling around us this time,” Davis said.
Then she saw it light up Cleman Mountain and knew if it headed her way next, there wouldn’t be much to stop it.
“I’m a ways from Cleman but there’s hop fields and hayfields between me and Cleman,” she said.
So, around 8 o’clock that night Davis left home. And though it was her first time evacuating, she knew exactly what she needed to take.
“After being here for 20 years, I’ve thought about it many times,” Davis said. “And my list gets shorter and shorter.”
She left with her computer, some snacks, her pets and food and water for her pets. She didn’t know what she’d find when she came back. She didn’t know for sure that her house would even be there. But, as neighbors who’d stayed behind got in touch via social media, she learned their cluster of homes had been spared and decided it was safe to return around 5 a.m. Wednesday. This despite the Level 3 — “go now” — evacuation order remaining in place from the day before.
Emergency officials don’t force people to leave their homes during an evacuation, but they do strongly recommend it. If people are driving in those areas at the same time as firefighters, they can get in the way, said Joel Brumm, a spokesperson for the fire response team.
“It is important,” he said. “We encourage people to abide by those restrictions and to evacuate. Again, it’s not only for the safety of folks, but also again, in these mountainous areas to allow fire apparatus, engines and heavy equipment to move around.”
Davis understands that, but she also felt safe returning. From their hilltop she and her neighbors could observe the fire and leave again if they had to.
“I wanted to kiss the door when I walked through,” Davis said.
Things got hairy again in the early afternoon when a nearby flare-up got within about two acres of her house, but helicopters arrived quickly to douse the flames, she said.
“We were running for the cars,” Davis said.
Still she stayed Wednesday night and got a good night’s sleep for the first time in a couple of days. She and her neighbors will continue to watch the fire and keep each other informed, but she doesn’t anticipate leaving again. And, despite the yearly fire danger, she doesn’t plan to move. There are fires in the summer and impassable roads in the winter, but life out there is worth the trouble, said Davis, who spent five years as a library courier, 15 working in juvenile detention and a year as a schoolteacher before retiring. She can see Mount Adams from her house and she can watch eagles fly by below her.
“It’s an amazing place to live,” she said. “You should actually come out and see my view. I still love it enough. I thank God every time I’m driving home.”