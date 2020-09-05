A team of nearly 1,000 firefighters helped bring the Evans Canyon Fire to 40% containment on Saturday.
The fire burning between Naches and Ellensburg grew slightly to 75,817 acres, or 118 square miles. The command post reported good progress on reinforcing fire lines and keeping properties protected on Saturday morning.
Those efforts led to the downgrade of some level 3 evacuations (go now) in Kittitas County to level 2 (be ready). People evacuated in Yakima County were allowed to go home Friday, with the exception of those in the Yakima Canyon.
The fire started Monday afternoon in the Wenas Valley and has claimed six homes. No one has been hurt, and the cause is under investigation.
More information will be released during virtual community meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1447067615500833/.
Progress
There were 981 personnel working Saturday, with 22 hand crews, 121 engines, 10 bulldozers, 19 water tenders, two helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft.
Throughout Saturday, crews focused on burnout operations in the Yakima River Canyon and on southern portions of the fire. The fire is feeding on tall dry grass, brush and timber.
Fire control lines were completed up to the top of Cleman Mountain by Saturday morning as crews continued reinforcing fire breaks and mop-up.
Evacuation notices downgraded in Kittitas County were in the areas of Umptanum Road and east of the Yakima River. Other areas in Kittitas County remain in Level 3, the release said.
Evacuation status can be viewed on the Facebook page of the Yakima Valley Emergency Management and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Concerns
Crews are battling a double-edge sword in containing the blaze that’s blackened ridges towering over Naches, the Wenas Valley and ridges south of Ellensburg.
They’ve carved lines to keep the blaze from moving farther east and spilling over the Yakima River, where the river’s canyon is steep and difficult to navigate.
On the west end, crews are working to secure strong fire lines to keep the blaze out of the State Route 410 area, where campers and outdoor enthusiasts abound.
East winds began picking up Saturday evening and they have the potential of pushing the fire west and testing fire lines.
On Saturday afternoon, camping areas along 410 were filled with RVs, cars and people.
“We don’t want a 410 fire,” said Horace Ward, operations director for Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management. “Then we’d have to evacuate everyone out of there.”
Warnings
Throughout Yakima Valley signs are beaming along interstates and highways and near camping areas reminding people of a ban on all outdoor burning, including campfires.
There’s also a ban on outdoor target practice. People also need to be careful not to drag trailer chains, which could spark and cause fires.
Rules are only good when people follow them, Brumm said.
“Just because something is restricted, it doesn’t necessarily stop people from doing it,” he said. “Anything we can do to be careful and avoid any human-caused fires would help.”