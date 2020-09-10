With the Evans Canyon Fire in mop-up, local firefighters are helping battle other wildfires around the state.
The Evans Canyon Fire started Aug. 31 north of Naches. It burned nearly 76,000 acres and forced more than 900 families to evacuate, destroying six homes last week.
West Valley Fire Chief Nathan Craig said his department joined the initial response on Evans Canyon and stayed for about four days before heading to other fires.
The West Valley department's next 72-hour commitment sent them to Medical Lake near Spokane over the weekend. As fires continued to rage throughout Washington, the West Valley brush truck assisted with mop-up duties at the Bordeaux Fire in Thurston County before moving on to Bonney Lake.
Those two firefighters joined two-person brush trucks from Selah and Highland, as well as one from Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue. Craig said one of Yakima's deputy chiefs is serving as the strike team leader.
Selah Deputy Fire Chief Jim Lange said some of the group is at Bonney Lake while others are helping to fight a fire in Sumner.
Back in Yakima County, National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Tobin expects high pressure in the area to keep building through Saturday. That will raise temperatures and dry things out even more before a low pressure system comes through next week, likely causing lower temperatures and perhaps even a bit of rain in some places.
Evans Canyon update
The last remaining evacuation notices and road closures were lifted Wednesday on the Evans Canyon Fire.
Before the Northwest Incident Management Team 12 turned over the Evans Canyon Fire to a local team on Wednesday, Operations Chief Aaron Rowe gave an update online for community members.
Remaining tasks include repairing bulldozer lines on some noncritical edges and wrapping up a few other things, along with keeping an eye on a garbage dump with toxic materials that caught fire in the Longmire neighborhood, he said.
"We're basically just going to let it burn because it's kind of hazardous for us being there and it was in a private landowner's yard," Rowe said. "It's not safe to go in there because it's partially buried so we're just kind of flagging it off as more of a safety precaution. But it is something we're going to keep an eye on into the future."