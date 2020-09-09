The Evans Canyon Fire north of Naches was at 80% containment as fire crews mopped up and patrolled fire lines Wednesday.
The fire started Aug. 31 8 miles north of Naches, and burned 75,817 acres, or 118 square miles. The cause is under investigation. The fire destroyed six homes, with no injuries.
The State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon reopened Wednesday morning, and evacuation orders have been lifted in Yakima and Kittitas counties.
A total of 361 people were assigned to the fire on Wednesday, with four hand crews, 35 engines, five bulldozers, one skidgine, six water tenders and eight aircraft, according to a final update from the incident command team. Some of the Evans Canyon Fire crews and resources were reassigned to multiple fires that started Monday and Tuesday in Central Washington.
Air quality in the Yakima area was unhealthy Wednesday because of smoke from those fires elsewhere in the region.
Northwest Incident Management Team 12 will demobilize Wednesday and will transfer management of the fire to the local unit of the state Department of Natural Resources. Firefighters will be available to respond if there are new fire starts in the local area.
State DNR recreation areas are closed until at least Friday because of high fire danger.
The Umtanum Creek footbridge that crosses the Yakima River remains closed.
Updates on other fires in Central Washington, as of Wednesday morning:
• The Beverly Burke Fire seven miles southeast of Vantage was 920 acres and 30% contained.
• The Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County grew to 163,000 acres and had no containment. Multiple structures have been lost and mandatory evacuation orders and road closures are in place, officials said.
• The nearby Pearl Hill fire nine miles east of Bridgeport was at 160,000 acres and was 10% contained.
• The Whitney Fire burning near Davenport, grew to 130,000 acres and was 0% contained.
• The Apple Acres Fire three miles northeast of Chelan was 6,300 acres and 36% contained.