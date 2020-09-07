Containment of the Evans Canyon Fire has reached 60% as firefighters are bracing for a significant wind event Monday and into Tuesday morning.
The fire remains at 75,817 acres, according to incident information online updated Monday morning, and is burning in tall grass brush and timber between Naches and Ellensburg. It began the afternoon of Aug. 31 and the cause remains under investigation.
On Sunday firefighters were putting out some small hot spots and mopping up along the northern portions of the fire, according to a post on the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team Facebook page. Much of the southern portion of the fire around North Wenas Road is now secured, officials said, and an update early Sunday evening Sunday noted residents would see smoke from some small unburned "islands" within the containment perimeter.
Some brush and vegetation burned Sunday along the Yakima River, and firefighters continue to work on those hot spots Monday. A fire train from BNSF Railway has helped keep the fire from jumping the river in the canyon
A total of 769 people are battling the blaze, which has dropped from nearly 1,000 personnel on the ground Sunday.
Suppression efforts have lowered the potential for significant fire spread, according to incident information online, but high winds expected Monday and into Tuesday will test the strength of containment lines.
A wind advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for the Kittitas and Yakima valleys, with northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph in the forecast and gusts up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. A red flag fire warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for much of the region.
There's an elevated fire risk Monday and Tuesday due to high winds and low humidity, along with continued air quality issues. People should avoid campfires, check vehicle tow chains and take care with cigarettes and open flame, the National Weather Service at Pendleton said.