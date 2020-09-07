Evans Canyon Fire

Road restrictions:

State Route 821 through the Yakima Canyon will remain closed through Labor Day weekend. People should use Interstate 82.

Parts of North Wenas Road, Sheep Company Road and Naches Wenas Road and Longmire Road are closed.

The public should stay out of the fire area north of Naches and Selah, and south of Ellensburg.

Recreation closures:

The BBQ Flats and Wenas recreation areas are closed.

The Yakima River Canyon is closed, including boat launches and campgrounds.

Evacuation levels:

Level 1: “Ready” People should be aware of the fire threat in the area and start preparing to leave.

Level 2: “Set” – People should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. Important papers, photos and medicines/prescriptions should be packed and ready to take with you.

Level 3: “Go” – Leave immediately.

Fire information:

Yakima Valley Emergency Management (@YakimaCountyOEM) and Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ (search for Evans Canyon Fire). The page now includes updates in Spanish.

Air quality: /wasmoke.blogspot.com; enviwa.ecology.wa.gov/home/map