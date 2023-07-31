Firefighters contained a 150-acre brush fire in Yakima’s West Valley on Monday that got close to homes.
The Pine Hollow fire started around 2 p.m. in the Sagebrush Heights area, across Ahtanum Road from the Ahtanum Mission. Level 3 "go now" evacuation notices were issued around 4 p.m. then lowered by 7 p.m.
"The incident has been stabilized and crews will be out for a few hours mopping up," West Valley Fire and Rescue said in a social media post. "Preliminary property damage report is one play house, some scorched trees and some fence damage."
The department said homes in the area were wildfire-ready with defensible space around them.
Fire districts from around Yakima County along with the state Department of Natural Resources and Yakima Valley Emergency Management responded.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Earlier updates:
7:30 p.m. Monday: Firefighters say they have a handle on the Pine Hollow Fire in Yakima's West Valley, and evacuation notices have been lowered.
Evacuation notices that were in place in the Sagebrush Heights area have been downgraded from Level 3 to Level 1 (be aware), according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management.
The fire was estimated at 150 acres and was burning in grass, brush and sage. State fire assistance was mobilized around 3 p.m.
5 p.m. Monday: Firefighters have requested additional resources for a brush fire that began earlier this afternoon near an orchard in Yakima's West Valley.
The Pine Hollow fire is on an estimated 20 to 30 acres in Sagebrush Heights, across Ahtanum Road from the Ahtanum Mission, according to a dispatcher.
The state Department of Natural Resources and the Yakima Valley Emergency Management were responding.
Level 3 (go now) evacuations are in place in the Sagebrush Heights area, according to Emergency Management:
• South side of Sacred Sage Road starting eastbound from 511 East Pine Hollow Road to the 500 block of Sage Cove Road
• Southwest on East Ponderosa Drive then headed south to Sagebrush Heights Road and Ahtanum Road
• West to West Pine Hollow Road
• East of Eagles Nest then south to Sage Road and east to East Pine Hollow Road
