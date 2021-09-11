Some evacuation notices for areas affected by the Schneider Springs Fire burning northwest of Naches have been downgraded because of weather and progress by fire crews.
The area from the intersection of Little Naches Road and State Route 410 to Pinecliff dropped to a Level 2 "get set." This stretch includes both sides of State Route 410, with the Naches River as the west boundary for the Level 2 evacuation zone, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management.
The Level 3 "go now" evacuation zone will remain for all of the Old River Road (Forest Road 1704) area, including Jefferson Road, Lost Creek Road (Road 311), Wapiti Run Lane, Linker Lane and Fontaine Lane. Bumping River Road remains under a Level 3 order.
Level 1 “be ready” notices are in effect along U.S. Highway 12 and the rest of 410 to the Y.
U.S. Forest Service land in the fire area between State Route 410 and Highway 12 are closed. The forest closure was increased Thursday north of American Ridge to 410, with the closure going up Forest Road 1900 (Little Naches) to 1902 and west to the 953/951 system. It includes a portion of the Norse Peak Wilderness. Those roads are still open.
Forest Service land south of Highway 12 including Rimrock and Clear lakes is open, along with recreation on the Tieton River.
The fire was 101,633 acres with 17% containment as of Friday. No structures have been lost. The fire was caused by lightning on Aug. 3 and is 18 miles northwest of Naches.
Rain fell across the fire area Friday with .05 inch along the 410 corridor, .09 inch in Goose Prairie and .10 inch on Bethel Ridge, according to a Saturday report. The rain, along with cloud cover and high humidity, helped firefighting efforts.
This story will be updated.
