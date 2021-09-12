Schneider Springs Fire virtual community meeting

A virtual public meeting is planned at 7 p.m. Monday. It will be livestreamed at the Schneider Springs Fire page on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderSpringsFire).

Those with questions or comments will be able to post them during the live presentation so they can be addressed during the meeting, time permitting.

The meeting will be recorded and posted to the Facebook page for viewing after the live event and on the YouTube channel as well.