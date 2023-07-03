Yakima County officials lifted an evacuation order for the Rest Haven Road Fire near Selah, which was fully contained early Monday morning.
Selah firefighters will be monitoring the fire through the day, said East Valley Fire Chief Dale Hille. The fire began Sunday in the 100 block of Rest Haven Road, within the Selah Fire District. Selah called for assistance from East Valley, Gleed, Yakima and Yakima County Fire District 5 fire departments.
Helicopter crews also dropped water on the fire to help contain it. Hille said an air survey by the state Department of Natural Resources estimated the fire at 319 acres, an area roughly the size of Cowiche.
The Level 3 order required all people in the area of Riverview Drive, Hailey Place and Siegmond Place to evacuate.
Hille said no structures were damaged in the fire, which was one of several Valley firefighters dealt with over the weekend.
Other fires
The Roza Creek Fire, which has burned since June 27 in the Yakima River Canyon, is officially considered contained, said DNR spokesperson Jessa Lewis. Crews are monitoring the fire and repairing containment lines, Lewis said.
Fire crews also contained a small brush fire Sunday morning along the Yakima River on State Route 821 near Sundown M Ranch.
In the Lower Valley, Yakima County Fire District 5 crews, aided by two helicopters, were able to contain a wildfire that burned between the Yakima River and Interstate 82 near Donald Wapato Road Saturday afternoon.
