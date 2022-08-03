Officials lifted evacuation notices in the community of Vantage as firefighters continue to fight a wildfire that started on Vantage Highway on Monday.
One cabin and three outbuildings were lost in the blaze, which was 10,500 acres on Tuesday night and 18% contained, according to news releases from the Southeast Washington Type 3 interagency team responding to the fire.
Firefighters have been working in drainages along the northern perimeter of the fire, trying to slow its spread. Multiple aircraft, two hand crews and 26 fire engines are assigned to the fire, along with other equipment.
“Despite hand crews’ work to protect structures, firefighters were forced with withdraw from the northeast corner of the fire this afternoon due to fire behavior, resulting in the loss of one cabin and three outbuildings,” the Tuesday news release said.
Vantage Highway will remain closed Wednesday from Parke Creek Road through Recreation Drive except to local traffic. Fire burned over the south side of Vantage Highway at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews quickly caught the “slop-over,” which was about a tenth of an acre, and firefighters are continuing mop-up along the highway.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office lifted evacuation notices in Vantage on Tuesday. Power has been restored, and crews are working to replace dozens of damaged power poles, the release said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A red flag fire warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday in eastern Kittitas and Yakima counties due to low humidity, high winds and high temperatures.
