Officials lifted evacuation notices on the Cold Creek Fire at White Pass on Tuesday, as containment grew to 65%.
The fire was at 564 acres, a lower number than Monday because of better mapping.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management removed all evacuation notices just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A Level 2 (be set) notice had covered 130-150 homes around Rimrock and Clear lakes.
Highway 12, a major east-west corridor for the state, reopened Monday afternoon. It had been closed east of the White Pass summit since Sept. 15, a day after the fire started. WSDOT originally closed 45 miles to all but local traffic before tightening the closure area, allowing recreation access from both sides, but the road remained closed to through traffic near the summit.
Mick Mueller, a spokesperson for the multi-agency firefighting effort, said the fire was exhibiting creeping, smoldering behavior Tuesday, rather than torching the brush and timber.
"We’re not going to put this one out," Mueller said. "Weather’s going to put it out, and so it’ll be a while yet."
An expected 1 to 3 inches of rain should provide some significant help, although Mueller said it might also force some loose debris down onto the highway. He advised drivers to look out for hazards and increased firefighter traffic, even with resources beginning to decrease as mop-up duties continue.
One helicopter left already and another stayed on the ground Tuesday with no significant risk of more spread. Mueller said crews would focus on securing fire lines 100 feet in, with plans to eventually move to 200 feet.
He's expecting a final update tomorrow before the type 3 incident team turns work over to local crews.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. A total of 237 people were assigned to the blaze on Tuesday.