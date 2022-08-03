A 100-acre wildfire is burning 10 miles north of Naches.
Firefighting crews are responding to the Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp where the fire was reported, said Ryan Rodruck, a DNR spokesperson. He said there are structures threatened by the fire.
There is a Level 3 evacuation order for Maloy and Audubon Roads, with a Level 2 for North Wenas Road from Wenas Lake to Ellensburg, Yakima County Emergency Management Director Tony Miller said.
A Level 3 order means people must evacuate immediately, while a Level 2 notice requires people to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.
The fire is officially known as the Cow Canyon Fire. DNR is sending in four fire engines, an airplane, two helicopters and a bulldozer, Rodruck said.
He said wind is a concern, and there is a red flag warning for the area due to high temperatures and low humidity, which are conducive for wildfires.
This story was updated to correct the location of the fire and the number of helicopters sent in.
