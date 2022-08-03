Updated 8:15 p.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,000 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches in the Wenas area.
The fire was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said there are structures threatened by the fire.
As of 8 p.m., embers from the fire had jumped Wenas Road and it was burning toward Kittitas County.
A Level 3 evacuation order is in place for Maloy and Audubon Roads, with a Level 2 for North Wenas Road from Wenas Lake to Ellensburg, Yakima County Emergency Management Director Tony Miller said. People were moving cattle out of the area on Wednesday night.
A Level 3 order means people must evacuate immediately, while a Level 2 notice requires people to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.
The fire is under the unified command of DNR and Selah Fire District 2, Rodruck said. Five bulldozers, helicopters, airplanes and ground resources were responding.
Rodruck said wind is a concern, and there is a red flag warning for the area due to high temperatures and low humidity, which are conducive for wildfires.
He strongly urged people to stay out of the area to allow firefighters to work.
(1) comment
Here we go. Who the heck is stupid enough to do anything at all that may start a fire!?Also, stop naming fires!! I know it’s a culture for a lot of you. Stop!,
Log in to reply
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.