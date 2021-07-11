The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management lifted evacuate-now notices for areas surrounding the 7,000-acre Burbank Fire near Terrace Heights this morning.
At about 9 p.m. Saturday the office issued Level 2 and 3 evacuation notices — be ready to leave immediately, and "go now," respectively — for the area north of Roza Hill Drive and east of North 57th Street south of the Yakima Training Center and along Chapman Road. But by 9:30 a.m. today the danger to homes had diminished.
"All evacuations have been reduced to Level 1 (Be Ready) as the risk of the fire towards homes has been reduced," the Emergency Management Office announced via its Facebook page. "More information on the status, size, containment, and more will be available later as incident Management team members arrive on site."
According to Nancy Jones, a spokesperson for the incident management team, the fire was at 7,000 acres at 10 a.m. today. It was 50% contained. She expected those numbers to be refined after flyovers were completed.
"Crews worked diligently through the night and were able to stop the spread of the fire to the south and southeast," Jones said.
The fire started late around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near Burbank Creek off the Yakima Training Center and spread quickly to the southeast, traveling through the canyon between Yakima Ridge and Umtanum Ridge. The fire reached 5,000 acres by 8:30 p.m., closing westbound Interstate 82 near Selah. The highway was reopened around midnight.
It did not begin on Training Center land, Jones said. But Training Center firefighters joined firefighters from Selah, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, Yakima, Yakima County District 5, and the state Department of Natural Resources in fighting the fire Saturday.
As of this morning, U.S. Forest Service crews had joined the effort, as had the Army Reserves. There were three hand crews, three engines, one tender and two dozers on the fire this morning, Jones said, and additional resources had been ordered.
The cause of the fire has not been identified.
The American Red Cross opened a shelter Sunday morning at Summitview Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave., for those displaced by the fire, according to its Twitter account.