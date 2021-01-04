Improved air quality has prompted the Environmental Protection Agency to end its open burning ban on the Yakama reservation.
However, EPA officials urge residents to check with local fire or appropriate tribal authorities before conducting any outdoor burning. Some restrictions from other agencies may still be in effect, according to a EPA news release.
Current burn ban and air quality information on tribal lands can be obtained by calling the EPA hotline at 800-424-4372, or at EPA's website.
A Stage 1 burn ban was lifted Friday in the rest of Yakima County after a period of stagnant air.