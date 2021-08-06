The city of Wapato has settled a water pollution case with the federal Environmental Protection Agency for $25,750 and the promise to improve its wastewater treatment practices, the EPA announced Thursday.
There was no one at Wapato City Hall on Thursday afternoon who could comment on the settlement, according to staff there. Under the terms of the settlement, Wapato neither admits nor denies the EPA’s allegations.
According to the agency, the city’s wastewater treatment facility surpassed limits on the amount of ammonia, copper and zinc it was discharging 3,000 times between 2015 and 2020. Those discharges went into a Wapato Irrigation Project drainage way, which drains into Wanity Slough, which empties into the Yakima River, which flows into the Columbia River.
“Wanity Slough is home to salmon and trout and the Yakima River is widely used for ceremonies, recreation, and agriculture,” an EPA news release announcing the settlement said.
Most of the violations were for zinc levels, which are particularly dangerous to fish, the release said. Under the terms of the settlement, the city will use state Department of Ecology water-quality funding “to develop a process to remove zinc from its discharge.”