Concerns about wildlife and water issues were the main topics addressed in an environmental impact statement issued Friday by state officials regarding two adjacent Yakima County solar projects.
The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council released the statement late last week for the High Top and Ostrea solar projects proposed along State Route 24, near the eastern Yakima County line, and began a 15-day public comment period on the document.
Ami Hafkemeyer, the EFSEC director of siting and compliance, noted that the statement is part of the state’s approval process and included input from numerous other state agencies and the Yakama Nation.
The High Top and Ostrea sites cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 613 and 908 acres, respectively, almost entirely north of State Route 24, about 20 miles east of Moxee.
Cypress Creek Renewables, an integrated solar and storage company based in Santa Monica, Calif., is seeking approval for the two 80-megawatt solar farms. They are separate projects because they would be served by two different power lines: High Top by PacifiCorp’s Union Gap Midway 230 kV transmission line, and Ostrea by Bonneville Power Administration’s Moxee to Midway 115 kV transmission line.
During a June 1 public hearing for the projects, environmental questions regarding the solar farms’ impact on wildlife and the area’s shrub-steppe ecosystem were raised, and both are addressed in the Sept. 30 statement.
Habitat and wildlife
The sites cover hundreds of acres of shrub-steppe habitat, with wildlife including sagebrush sparrows and Rocky Mountain elk. Evidence of various raptors, including burrowing owls, ferruginous hawks and prairie falcons, and burrows for multiple species such as badgers and ground squirrels also were seen.
Suitable foraging and nesting habitat for migratory birds also was identified, with multiple birds observed during previous surveys by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The statement requires Cypress Creek Renewables to provide money to Fish and Wildlife or a third party identified by the state agency to purchase other lands suitable as in-kind and/or enhancement mitigation.
“The applicant would be required to provide compensatory mitigation for remaining impacts to habitat,” the statement said. “Vegetation removal and fencing within the (project area) would temporarily and permanently displace nesting, denning and foraging habitat, and potentially impact migrating wildlife.”
A formula to determine the compensation includes an average comparable land sale cost and a one-time, 15% premium to cover administration and management costs for the purchased lands.
Hafkemeyer also addressed concerns raised by several public comments at the Aug. 8 public information meeting and land-use consistency hearing for the Wautoma Solar Project, located a few miles east of High Top and Ostrea. Several commenters noted there are five solar farm projects either approved or proposed along a 15-mile stretch on the SR 24 corridor, and these could have a cumulative impact on migrating elk and other large wildlife.
“If additional projects which fence large areas occur … wildlife movement and connectivity could be more substantially affected,” Hafkemeyer wrote.
“Creating protected wildlife corridors connecting Yakima Ridge and Rattlesnake Ridge north to south would sustain vital connected core habitat areas in the Black Rock landscape,” she wrote. “Additional wildlife corridors should be identified and protected as mitigation for future large, fenced projects in this rural area.”
Water use issues
Another topic covered by the statement involves water use issues.
Prior to operation of the solar farms, a legally available water source able to provide up to 202,000 gallons annually must be identified and confirmed by a contract or certificate of availability, the statement said. Water for washing the solar panels may not have any cleaning solvents, detergents or other additives.
The statement also addresses, noise, visual impact and potential disturbances of cultural resources.
Hafkemeyer said the 15-day public comment period ends Oct. 14, just before the next EFSEC monthly meeting, scheduled for Oct. 18.
The council also may decide on granting developer Cypress Creek Renewables’ request for an expedited site certification process for High Top and Ostrea. If the request is approved, the EFSEC will forward a recommendation to the governor on the projects within 60 days.
Comments can be submitted via email at efsec@efsec.wa.gov. Written comments can be submitted by mail to The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, P.O. Box 43172, Olympia, WA 98504-3172
For more information, contact Hafkemeyer at 360-664-1305 or email ami.hafkemeyer@efsec.wa.gov.
