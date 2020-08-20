Three environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit against a Lower Valley dairy, alleging the operations are violating the solid waste act.
The groups — CARE, Friends of Toppenish Creek and the Center for Food Safety — filed the lawsuit against Sunnyside Dairy LLC in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.
The groups accuse the dairy of mismanaging animal waste in ways that are polluting soil and drinking water in the Lower Valley.
Dairy officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
The lawsuit is among a handful the groups have filed in recent years against Lower Valley dairies.
Three of those dairies have entered settlement talks, said environmental attorney Charley Tebbutt, who represents the groups.
For years, the groups have led a quest to rid Lower Valley groundwater of high nitrate concentrations unsafe for drinking.
They blame the dairies for the problem. A handful of dairies have agreed to a federal consent decree requiring them to drastically change the way the operate, including installing synthetic liners to manure storage lagoons.
High nitrates are harmful to infants, pregnant women and elderly people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nitrates naturally occur in soil, but animal waste, heavy use of fertilizers and leaky septic tanks can drastically increase concentrations.
The lawsuit comes after the groups sent the dairy a letter of intent to sue in February, according to the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, the dairy is accused of over applying animal manure as fertilizer to fields, storing manure in unlined, leaky lagoons and that its composting practices constitute open dumping.
The lawsuit describes the dairy as a 6,550-cow operation producing an estimated 40 million gallons of liquid waste and 20,000 gallons of solid waste annually.
The groups seek a court order stopping the dairy from overapplying manure to fields. The dairy would need to hire a certified crop adviser or agronomist to establish a manure management plan, and to stop using storage lagoons that aren’t equipped with double synthetic liners.
Those requests and several others are outlined in a proposed 44-page consent decree that was filed as well.