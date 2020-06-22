When Jacob Castillo worked on his business plan a few months ago, he wrote how a significant economic downturn could negatively affect his company.
For Castillo, owner of Junk Bros., which picks up items from people’s homes, that statement seems almost prophetic now, given the COVID-19 pandemic that has adversely affected small businesses throughout the Yakima Valley and the U.S.
Castillo and his brother Jeremy had to suspend operations for several weeks until the state approved their petition to continue operating as an essential business.
“It was a scary time for us,” he said. “We both left our jobs, and we were doing that full time.”
Things have improved gradually, and last week the brothers got some good news: Junk Bros. won the Enterprise Challenge, a business plan competition organized by the Yakima County Development Association and the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
First place came with a $10,000 cash prize. For Castillo, it was proof that he had convinced the judges of the need for his business.
“They were really liking the business and what we had to offer,” he said.
Also winning cash prizes were The Little Hopper, a brewery tour bus that placed second and won $5,000; and Elite Tours, a premium transportation service that finished third and won $2,500.
This year’s competition attracted 23 contestants from Yakima and Kittitas counties. Fourteen moved on to the second round, a business trade show at the Kittitas Valley Event Center. Based on judges scores’ from that event, seven finalists were selected.
Those seven were in the final week of competition when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Yakima Valley.
The competition was suspended for several weeks. When it became clear that Yakima County was far from resuming gatherings, organizers shifted gears, said Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association.
Organizers revamped the final round of competition, which originally consisted of an oral presentation and a business plan submission. In its place was a 10-minute video presentation and an online question-and-answer session with judges. Business owners were also able to revise their business plans to reflect the impact of the pandemic.
Smith said the videos received a positive reception from the judges, who felt it was an excellent alternative to a formal presentation. While they plan to resume in-person presentations in future years, Smith said he can see the video component being incorporated into the competition permanently.
“We may add it to the marketing component,” Smith said, saying it could be part of a class about preparing a video pitch or commercial.
For the winners, COVID-19 was a test of the work and planning they’ve put in during the last few months.
After Castillo received approval to resume operations, he had to figure out a way to attract customers.
He came up with a service where the customer would have little contact with Junk Bros. Under the service, everything — from booking to paying for the service — would be done via phone or online. Customers then could direct the company to an area to pick up items, such as a garage.
The service has been received well by customers.
“That’s something we would not have offered if not for the pandemic,” he said. “Now that’s a service we’re going to offer (permanently).”
Before COVID-19, Wendy King, owner of The Little Hopper, had been preparing for what she thought would be a busy season of winery and brewery tours. She had ordered a second bus and had plans to hire more drivers.
But in mid-March, as COVID-19 took hold in the Yakima Valley and the rest of the world, the cancellations started coming.
“My business came to a screeching halt,” she said.
At first, King, like many business owners, wondered whether she could emerge from COVID-19. There was no money coming in, and it was unclear when exactly she could resume operations.
“Those first few days were so gut-wrenching,” she said.
But King realized that she still believed in the business and needed to figure out a way to bounce back.
While The Little Hopper was shut down, she came up with a new idea: community tours. The tours could consist of breweries and wineries, but also of recreational sites and farms. She calls them “We Love it Here” tours.
She pitched the concept to local real estate companies that could use them as an introduction — or reintroduction — for potential home buyers. She’s received interest from several firms.
And she sees an opportunity to incorporate stops at different small businesses and increase their visibility as well.
“I want to work with people in the community and help build businesses back up,” she said.
Charles Johnson, owner of Elite Tours, also had to shut down his business due to COVID-19.
“We’re pretty much on hold until the wineries and breweries open up again,” he said. “That’s a big part of our business.”
Johnson said he’d been focused on other business operations, such as a rental business: “We’ve got other things going.”
He said he was happy to have done well and won one of the cash prizes, which he will use for marketing his businesses.
But ultimately, he found value in participating in the competition and gained new skills and contacts in the process.
“I think it’s a really great thing for anyone who is starting a new business,” he said.