Enjoy the clear skies on Monday in the Yakima Valley, because the rest of the week will bring high temperatures and wildfire smoke.
Haze from wildfires around the region will filter in on Monday night and linger through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. There’s an excessive heat watch in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for the region.
The high on Thursday is forecast at 103 degrees in Yakima, with a high of 106 on Friday. Saturday’s high could reach 105, according to the National Weather Service.
Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.