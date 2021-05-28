A dozen motorcycles followed by two fifth-wheel trailers rumbled into the parking lot of Yakima County’s jail on Friday in honor of fallen Corrections Officer Daniel Oaks.
The procession, Beyond the Call of Duty — End of Watch Ride to Remember, is traveling across the nation to honor all those who have died in the line of duty in 2020.
Friday’s stop in Yakima was in honor of Oaks, who spent 15 years as a corrections officer here before his life was cut short by COVID-19.
He died Aug. 1, 2020, at age 58.
Family, friends and co-workers — more than 40 in all — gathered in the jail’s parking lot as riders roared in and parked.
One of the trailers was covered in photos of sheriff’s deputies, police and corrections officers — including Oaks.
Those present gazed at the photos, taking pictures with cell phones. Oaks’ wife, children and brother combed over the trailer before stopping at his photo.
Tears were shed and hugs were shared.
Later, Jeremy Welch — chief of security operations — ushered the crowd into the jail’s foyer, where plaques noting Oaks' service and sacrifice hang on a wall.
Two are from the county’s Department of Corrections and one — the Medal of Honor — is from the American Police Hall of Fame.
Welch stood in front of the plaques as he addressed the crowd, his voice shaking at times as he held back tears.
“Officer Oaks was an amazing person, family man — he did his job to protect us, family and community,” Welch told the crowd. “Now it’s our turn to protect his memory."
Welch then presented Joy Oaks with a plaque — a large wooden star noting his service and end of watch.
Turning to the plaques on the wall, Welch said, “These will be hanging here forever to make sure his memory isn’t forgotten.”
Tears welled in Joy Oaks’ eyes as she recalled her 6-foot-4 husband as a gentle but protective giant who was understanding of others.
“Dan served God and people the best he could,” she said. “He tried to see each inmate as if he was just one decision away from them. He would always say that he’s just one decision away from them.”
They were married 20 years.
Losing him isn’t easy, but “God is able to take bad things and make them good – so I trust that,” Joy Oaks said.
Steve Oaks, who stands 6 feet tall, paused as he reflected on his taller little brother.
“There was a time he was littler than me — that didn’t last long though,” he said with a smile
Oaks’ two children, 16-year-old Jadon and Akari, 13, sat nearby sharing stories with those who worked with their late father.
Jadon held the plaque the plaque that was presented to his mom.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” he said gazing down at it.
Joy Oaks was alarmed by the number of officers who perished in the line of duty last year.
“There’s way too many officers who have passed away – that’s way too many,” she said. “It’s really hard for families.”
End of Watch Ride to Remember is a group of Washington riders escorting a 41-foot trailer across the country to honor fallen officers from the prior year.
On Friday, the group began a a cross-country journey of more than 22,000 miles to visit cities and police departments in honor of men and women who died in the line of duty.
Last year the group honored 146 fallen officers. This year they will honor 338 who died in 2020.
Joy Oaks was happy the group stopped here.
“It’s so nice — raises awareness,” she said. “It’s been a long year. A lot of change.”