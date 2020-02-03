Shortly after Astria Health filed for bankruptcy protection in May, David Wood interviewed a physician assistant and a nurse practitioner who worked at Astria Regional Medical Center to work at his urgent care clinics in Union Gap and Ellensburg.
Wood had already hired former providers and workers from Astria Health’s now-closed urgent care clinics.
Those providers, not surprisingly, were exploring options. The nurse practitioner started working at Wood’s clinics on a per diem basis while continuing at Astria Regional.
Eight months later, Wood hired those two providers, along with two other physician assistants, on a full-time basis, providing certainty after the sudden closure of Astria Regional Medical Center in January.
Some 500 people lost their jobs when Regional closed suddenly. Many of those workers are expected to secure jobs in the medical field and, ideally, remain in the Yakima Valley.
“Historically, we’ve been able to move these individuals into other employment opportunities in the local areas,” said Jack Fitzgerald, CEO and director of the South Central Workforce Council, which aims to connect workers and employers in Yakima, Kittitas, Klickitat and Skamania counties.
While Astria Regional’s closure was far from ideal, it came in a perfect environment for those seeking jobs in health care: Demand for employees, especially registered nurses and highly technical positions, has been high and most medical providers in the Yakima Valley and throughout the state have plenty of openings, including some that have been challenging to fill.
This is different from hospital closures in more rural areas, where the hospital is the only major health care employer in the area, said Tim Pfarr, assistant director of communications for the Washington State Hospital Association.
“It would be much more dire in the isolated town where there isn’t care for 30 or 40 miles away,” he said.
Regional’s closure left Virginia Mason Memorial as the only hospital in Yakima. As of Jan. 20, Memorial officials said they had hired 21 Astria Regional staff members since the hospital’s closure the previous week.
Astria Health hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish remain open, and Astria Health encouraged employees to apply for open positions at those facilities.
Astria Regional employees, some who have spent decades at the hospital, offer skill sets and experiences that are attractive and are often hard to find.
This has created a situation that has made the layoff transition for Astria Regional employees unique to the 20 or so others that county employment agencies have responded to in the past year, Fitzgerald said.
“I think what has made this one different is … the high demand for these occupations,” he said.
Job growth in health care
Health services have been a growing sector for Yakima County and elsewhere in the state. In 2018, the latest full-year data that is available, Yakima County had 16,406 health service jobs, an increase of 9.9% from 2015, according to Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. The numbers are based on employer payroll records.
Such jobs are valuable for the local economy because they are plentiful and pay well above the county average. In 2018, health services jobs had an average weekly wage of $887 a week, well above the countywide average of $767 a week.
Meanwhile, hospitals, a subsector of health services, also saw job growth in the past few years. In 2017, the latest year data is available, hospitals in Yakima County had an average of 4,046 jobs, an increase of 23.9% from 2014.
With the county seeing low unemployment in the past few years, hospitals and medical fields had many unfilled job positions. Some were filled through temporary means, such as hiring from a firm that offers traveling nurses.
A recent job fair at the Valley Mall in Union Gap targeted at Astria Health employees was not only full; an additional 29 employers weren’t able to participate due to space but expressed interest in doing so in the future.
Employers in other sectors, such as hotels, attended to recruit hospital cooks and cleaning staff. Many hotels were able to hire several cooks on the spot, said Michelle Smith, employer engagement analyst for the South Central Workforce Council.
“I think health care workers can find jobs; there is no doubt about it,” she said.
Relocation may be a possibility
The bigger question, however, is whether former Regional employees can find a job without having to move.
Fitzgerald, the South Central Workforce Council CEO, said he’s reasonably confident given the numerous openings at hospitals and medical facilities in Yakima County. Many of them have already hired former Astria Regional employees.
While most employees should be able to find jobs within the Yakima Valley, he said, some may need or want to take a job outside the area.
Hospitals and health care organizations elsewhere in the state have taken note. In recent weeks, outside-the-Valley hospitals and medical organizations have placed advertisements in the newspaper and on the radio, and several of them were at the job fair for Astria Regional employees late last month.
Among those at the job fair was Confluence Health in Wenatchee, a health care system that serves patients through two hospitals and clinics in North Central Washington. Confluence Health brought a recruiter and several executives and managers, including its vice president of nursing, a lab manager and an operating room manager.
The message the hospital wants to offer to Astria Regional employees is that it can provide opportunities that won’t require a significant uprooting to a new place across the country or outside Washington state, said Josh Brack, talent acquisition manager for Confluence Health.
“We hope we can put them in something with a similar feel to what they’re used to, so everything doesn’t have to change,” he said.
Confluence Health has openings in several areas, but it was eager to recruit Astria Regional employees for highly skilled technical positions, such as registered nurses who have worked in open-heart surgery settings.
Such positions can be open for many months and have to be filled in short spurts by traveling employees.
“We refer to (the jobs) as unicorns,” he said. “There are just not many people who do them.”
Astria Health was the only hospital in the Yakima Valley offering open-heart surgery, and registered nurses and technicians who worked in that department may have to leave the area to obtain a similar position, Brack said.
“They’re in high demand,” he said. “A lot of people (in those positions) can pick where they can go. It takes a career to build those skills.”
Staying close
Providers who were hired by David Wood won’t have to go as far. Three of the four providers will work in the Yakima Valley Urgent Care clinic in Union Gap, and one will work full-time at Kittitas Valley Urgent Care in Ellensburg.
Wood is aware of how in-demand these providers are. It’s not unusual to do a nationwide search for these positions; such a search can cost upward of $15,000.
That’s why he didn’t hesitate to hire new providers shortly after the hospital’s closure.
“I made a decision this was a time to pick them up as providers and help them out, as well as ourselves,” Wood said.
Wood was so eager to hire providers that he was willing to have them start work even before completing the credentialing process. All will be working in the clinics by May, with one starting as early as next month.
Insurance companies require providers to be credentialed, a process that can take 90 to 120 days.
Providers can work while they work on getting credentials, but that means the clinics and the providers must pay for costs upfront, and there’s the possibility the insurance company may not retroactively reimburse those costs.
Wood said it’s a price he’s willing to pay to get former Astria Regional employees working and, more important, have providers available for existing and new patients.
“If the patient gets in and can be seen, that’s ultimately what we want,” he said.