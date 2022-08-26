Beginning Friday evening, drivers will be detoured around a section of U.S. Highway 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to a culvert.
The Washington State Department of Transportation closed a lane of U.S. 97 this week at milepost 60 after a blocked culvert caused significant pooling of water, which started to erode the embankment of the highway. WSDOT implemented alternating, one-way traffic to keep vehicles from traveling over the southbound lane.
Starting Friday evening, Aug. 26, drivers traveling south toward Goldendale will still be able to access U.S. 97.
Northbound drivers heading to Toppenish will need to use the detour from U.S. 97 onto Rocky Ford Road to Meyers Road, to State Route 22, and back onto U.S. 97. This four-mile detour will add approximately seven minutes to drivers' travel time.
WSDOT has hired Selland Construction as the emergency contractor to replace the old culvert with a new one.
