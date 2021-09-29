An emergency exercise is scheduled from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Yakima Air Terminal, 2300 W. Washington Ave.
This exercise will simulate a Boeing 737 aircraft accident near the passenger terminal building on the west general aviation apron. A passenger bus will be used to represent the downed aircraft.
“People will see a variety of emergency response vehicles responding to and encompassing the exercise site,” said Yakima Air Terminal Director Rob Peterson.
“However, it will only be an exercise so there’s no need for the public to be worried. Flights will continue as scheduled and will not be impacted by the exercise.”
The full-scale exercise is required every three years for the Yakima airport to remain current with Federal Aviation Administration regulations, Peterson said.
This year’s exercise will be modified due to COVID-19. For example, first responders will treat simulated crash injuries using mannequins rather than volunteers to help minimize virus transmission.
Thursday’s exercise will take place in partnership with the Yakima Fire Department, Yakima Police Department, Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management and Alaska Airlines.
