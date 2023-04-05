The Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima will have a mass casualty incident training exercise on its campus on Saturday.
Local law enforcement, firefighters, PNWU students and rescue agencies will spend the morning simulating a response to a school shooting. The exercise will run from 8 a.m. to noon, according to information from the school.
PNWU officials say there will be no simulated gunfire, though dozens of actors will play victims. This is the university's first mass casualty training exercise since 2019.
Access to the university's campus will be limited that day to training participants. Traffic restrictions and detours will be put in place to divert traffic away from the area.
The exercise will require the use of a helicopter, which will land on the university's campus to simulate an emergency medical evacuation.
