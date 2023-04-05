masscasualty06.jpg
Scenes from the PNWU mass casualty simulation held Saturday, April 22nd 2017 in Yakima, Wash. Students simulated triaging and treating casualties from a mass casualty explosion incident, with help from faculty, staff and first responders from local agencies (Courtesy Edward Bilsky/Endorfin Rush Photography)

 Ed Bilsky

The Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima will have a mass casualty incident training exercise on its campus on Saturday. 

Local law enforcement, firefighters, PNWU students and rescue agencies will spend the morning simulating a response to a school shooting. The exercise will run from 8 a.m. to noon, according to information from the school.

PNWU officials say there will be no simulated gunfire, though dozens of actors will play victims. This is the university's first mass casualty training exercise since 2019. 

Access to the university's campus will be limited that day to training participants. Traffic restrictions and detours will be put in place to divert traffic away from the area. 

The exercise will require the use of a helicopter, which will land on the university's campus to simulate an emergency medical evacuation. 

Santiago Ochoa's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

RFA/Health Care Access Reporter

Santiago Ochoa is a bilingual journalist covering health care access at the Yakima Herald-Republic in Yakima, Washington. Before joining the Herald, Ochoa reported for Flint Beat in Flint, Michigan, covering the city’s Latino population—health care, education, community building and more, and winning top honors in the Michigan Press Association’s feature category. He served as photographer and later editor for his college newspaper, The Michigan Times. When he’s not working, Ochoa enjoys cross-country trips on his motorcycle, going to the movies, reading and skiing. 

