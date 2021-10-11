State transportation officials are warning of travel delays along eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum beginning early Tuesday due to emergency bridge deck repairs.
Contractor crews and Washington State Department of Transportation workers will need to have a 24-hour eastbound single lane closure between mileposts 79 and 81, transportation officials said. The closure will be in effect at 4 a.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Thursday.
For more information about this or other road projects, visit https://wsdot.wa.gov/ or check out the agency’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WSDOT.
