ELLENSBURG — Alexis Andrews, the 2023 Ellensburg Rodeo Queen, is quick to mention that the popular Labor Day weekend event is all about teamwork.
As queen, Andrews is part of a team of staff and volunteers who prepare, promote and make the rodeo happen each year in Ellensburg. As a rodeo competitor, her favorite event is team roping.
Andrews, 25, and her 4-year-old American Quarter horse also make a good team – even if she calls him a “chicken.”
“His real name is Thunder, but he is known on the circuit as Chicken … because if I call him Thunder at a rodeo it tends to rain. So he is now called Chicken,” Andrews explained. “I was calling him Thunderchicken, and then I just dropped the ‘thunder’.”
Andrews is an Ellensburg High School and Central Washington University graduate who has been involved with her town’s rodeo her entire life.
Between rodeo queen duties, her job at CWU and her graduate student coursework there, Andrews keeps quite busy – especially as the popular Labor Day event approaches in its centennial year. But she took a few minutes recently to answer some questions from the Yakima Herald-Republic.
How do you become the Ellensburg Rodeo Queen? What’s the process?
We have a pretty extensive process in order to compete. We have to submit an application that includes a bunch of background information on us, letters of recommendation, transcripts. We also include headshots. That all goes to our judges.
For the in-person portion, we have horsemanship competition, where we have to ride a couple different patterns and answer horsemanship knowledge questions. Then we have our non-horse related activities: a knowledge test, media interviews, personal interviews, modeling, on-stage questions and a speech.
That all was at the end of January.
What are some of your duties as rodeo queen?
I get to represent the Ellensburg Rodeo and the great Kittitas Valley in going around to different rodeos, functions and events. I’ve done things such as our Chamber Gala, I’ve gone to parades, I’ve participated in rodeos.
I’ve done community service projects with Elementary Ag Days … pretty much anything to help get our name out there and be an integral part of the community.
Of those activities, what is your favorite to do? What do you like the best?
Oh, I love riding my horse. So I’d have to say rodeos. When I compete in horse-riding stuff, I team rope. But as far as rodeo queening, I just do grand entry and wall runs. And I also get to help push some cattle during some of the rodeos.
Have you been involved with training and raising horses?
Yes, more or less. I’ve grown up around horses, my mom’s had horses a great part of her life. And I know have a small herd of them myself, I think I have six right now. I get to start (training) one this fall.
My horse that I ride right now was trained, was started by somebody else and I did the last almost year of riding on him.
Have you been involved with the Ellensburg Rodeo since you were a youngster?
Yes. Ever since I was born, we’ve come over for the rodeo and participated. My dad is one of the rodeo directors. He previously served as a top hand, so I got to participate in a lot of volunteering as I was growing up.
Then I worked for the rodeo for a couple of years. Now I get to serve in this capacity.
What’s your favorite event?
Oh, I’d have to say the classic rodeo event of saddle bronc riding. And since I’m a team roper, I love watching team roping.
For a first-time attendee, what would be some good things to know about the Ellensburg Rodeo and maybe some events to attend?
There are four action-packed days of rodeo taking place. We have other events that are taking place alongside of that. We have our Thursday night concert featuring Sawyer Brown and Chayce Beckham. We have our Friday night performance, which is Patriot Night.
We have our Saturday morning parade and our Saturday midday performance, and then Saturday night we have Xtreme Bulls — which is very popular. I think it’s been sold out since early spring.
On Sunday we have our “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day” to support breast cancer awareness. We have our posse night show that evening, and then Monday is Championship Monday.
We also have the Kittitas County Fair while all that is taking place, and there’s some other events leading up right before the rodeo.
We are virtually down to two performances left to get your tickets. I anticipate we’re going to have a sellout crowd for most of the performances. Friday, Saturday and Saturday night are sold out.
Outside of rodeo and riding activities, what are some of your pastimes?
Spare time is very slim for me. I like to keep myself busy with school and work and rodeoing. I have recently attempted hobby golfing — I would not go as far to say that I am a golfer! I started like a month ago, so I’ve played a total of four or five times. But I’m working on it!
I mainly just like to go be with my friends, I like to be with my horses and my dogs and kind of be able to step away and enjoy personal time.
