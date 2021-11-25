The FISH Community Food Bank in Ellensburg will renovate a recently purchased building to provide space for a senior meal program, thanks to a $100,000 donation from Yakima Federal Savings and Loan.
The food bank will renovate the recently purchased Rodeo City Bar-B-Q building at 204 N. Main St. in Ellensburg into a kitchen and dining hall for meal preparations for its Open Table senior program, according to a news release.
The food bank also will use the facility to prepare meals for other programs such as a winter homeless shelter.
“Their goal for the new site is to become a hub of nutrition related services that will benefit many Kittitas County residents. We believe in the mission and vision of FISH and are excited to be their partner,” Yakima Federal President and CEO Leanne Antonio said in a news release.
The donation will be disbursed over five years, with the first $50,000 available immediately and $10,000 released each year until 2026, the release said.
Food bank director Peggy Morache said the funding will allow the organization to update the kitchen to increase efficiency. FISH also will be able to redecorate the dining area to be more accessible for patrons.
