Eleven people have announced their intention to seek the Yakima County commission seat that belonged to Norm Childress.
Among those who have informed Yakima County Republican leaders that they are interested are the mayors of Granger and Grandview, as well as a Sunnyside City Councilman and a former Yakima councilman.
Childress died of pancreatic cancer Sept. 15, creating a vacancy on the three-member commission.
State law requires that Childress’ successor be appointed within 60 days of his seat becoming vacant, which is Nov. 15. The incumbent’s political party nominates three potential replacements to fill the opening, under state law.
County GOP Chairwoman Debra Manjarrez said GOP precinct committee officers will meet Oct. 14 at the Yakima Valley SunDome to choose three candidates who will be presented to the commission before Nov. 15.
Commissioners Ron Anderson and Vicki Baker will then decide who will fill the vacancy until the end of next year, when voters will decide who will serve the remainder of Childress’ term, which expires at the end of 2022.
Manjarrez said candidates do not have to announce in advance of the Oct. 14 meeting, but have to be 18 and live within the boundaries of District 3, which covers First Street in Yakima eastward to the Benton County line and reaches from the Kittitas County line southward, following the east side of the Yakima River, to below Grandview.
The candidates must also be nominated by a precinct committee officer, with another one seconding the nomination, at the meeting.
Manjarrez said 11 people have expressed interest in serving at this point. Those people are:
- Grandview Mayor Gloria Mendoza, who replaced Childress when he was elected to the commission.
- Granger Mayor and county GOP Vice Chairman Jose Trevino.
- Sunnyside City Councilman James Restucci.
- Former Yakima City Councilman Tom Dittmar.
- Former Mabton City Treasurer Ben Garcia.
• Dennis E. Kelly, a Yakima resident and owner of Dennis Kelly Construction.
• LaDon Linde, director of medical staff services at Astria Sunnyside Hopsital.
• Matthew M. Bower, pastor of Zillah Valley Covenant Community.
• Bryan Eglet, horticulturalist with Yakima Fruit and Cold Storage.
• Autumn Torres, human resources director for Husch & Husch.
• John Pickens, a managing engineer at Triumph Actuation Systems.
It would be the second time in a year commissioners have filled a vacancy. Vicki Baker was appointed in January to replace Commissioner Mike Leita, who resigned from the commission in December. Baker is running against Amanda McKinney, also a Republican, in the general election Nov. 3 in District 1.