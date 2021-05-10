A home on Landon Avenue was damaged in an electrical fire early Monday, according to the Yakima Fire Department.
No one was injured or at home when the fire started at 12:41 a.m. in the single-story residence in the 1500 block of Landon Avenue. The Red Cross is assisting one person who was displaced.
Initial operations were hindered by downed power lines, but Pacific Power responded quickly to address the problem, a news release said.
Damage was estimated at $70,000, and the cause appears to be electrical, the release said.
Five engines, a truck company and 21 firefighters responded. The Yakima Training Center Fire Department assisted.
It was the third residential structure fire in about 36 hours in Yakima.