NACHES, Wash. — An electrical fire damaged a South Naches Road home Tuesday.
Naches firefighters were called at 11:55 a.m. for a possible fire at 10014 S. Naches Road, said Fire Training Capt. Dan Mansfield. One of the home’s residents told firefighters that she noticed the house getting smoky, and smoke was coming out of the vents in the house, Mansfield said. No one was hurt.
Firefighters found fire in a utility room, underneath an electric furnace, Mansfield said. A joist under the furnace caught fire due to an electrical fault, Mansfield said.
The fire was confined to the utility room, Mansfield said.
Naches firefighters were assisted by crews and tenders from the Gleed and Nile-Cliffdell fire departments.
The fire damage is estimated at $15,000, Mansfield said, and the residents will be moving into a camping trailer on the property until an electrician determines it is safe to restore power to the house.