Just as no one thinks twice anymore about a farmers market full of locally grown crops and artisans in downtown Yakima, owners and advocates of electric vehicles hope that someday soon their gasoline-free modes of transportation will no longer be unusual.
Three cars and an electric-powered bicycle were part of Sunday’s Downtown Yakima Farmers Market as part of National Drive Electric Week, and the vehicles and their owners generated plenty of interest and conversation from shoppers on South Third Street.
Frederick Pieters of Everett was among the EV enthusiasts, displaying his 2019 Kia Niro EV, which is his family’s second electric vehicle. It has a range of about 200 miles per charge, and with a daily commute of about 20 miles, he usually only has to charge it on weekends.
Sunday was the second time he was part of the electric vehicle display at the farmers market, having attended the previous one in 2019 (pre-pandemic).
“I enjoy talking to anyone who has an interest in electric vehicles,” Pieters said. “I love coming to Yakima, and brought my brother and sister-in-law this weekend. We’ve visited a winery, enjoyed a good steak and we’ll be going to a brewery later today.
“Two places I love to go in Washington are Yakima and Wenatchee, and I can make it to both places (on one charge),” he added. “Every other year we go to Portland, and I can make it there, too.”
Josh Paradis of Gleed displayed his white 2022 Tesla Model 3, and chuckled as several kids proclaimed “they took the engine out” as they saw the storage space at the front of the vehicle. These cars have either a rear-wheel drive engine or multiple electric motors on all-wheel drive models.
While he mostly charges his vehicle at home, Paradis enjoys taking his family to Seattle and other trips within the region. In Seattle, there are parking garages where he can park his EV and charge it for free.
He noted that in Yakima, most of the charging stations are east of 40th Avenue, although a rapid EV charging station recently opened in Naches, near the baseball field off U.S. Highway 12.
Many farmers market visitors asked Nate Winterfield of Yakima about his Nissan Leaf Onyx, an EV motorbike that can reach speeds of 55 to 60 mph and has a range of about 70 miles per charge.
Winterfield rides his Onyx every day to work, and it’s a pleasant commute.
“It’s completely silent — the only noise you hear is the wind,” he said. “I also enjoy the freedom of going wherever I want, such as sidewalks or other places where cars can’t travel.”
Washington state has joined California in a goal of having all new vehicles sold in 2035 being electric powered, but recent surveys of EVs and the stations to power them show the Evergreen State is far short of that goal today.
There were 553 electric vehicles in Yakima County in July 2022, according to state figures, and only 1.3% of cars in Washington are electric. Wider adoption still faces several challenges, including a lack of infrastructure in Central Washington and the up-front cost of electric vehicles.
But Sunday’s event, sponsored by the Sierra Club Electric Auto Association, was a day to celebrate EVs already in use and look ahead to more options in the future.
Yakima’s Mark Norman said his family of five owns three EVs, and they’re a pleasure to drive.
“You have that immediate power, and this isn’t even considered a fast or powerful EV,” Norman said of his car on display Sunday. “It puts you in the back of your seat real good.”
