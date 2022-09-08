Candidates for Yakima County commissioner will be speaking at an upcoming event hosted by the Yakima Republican Women’s Club.
Attendees can hear from candidates for all three districts Sept. 15 at the Terrace Heights Civic Center, 4011 Commonwealth Road. Lunch costs $24 per person and begins at 11:30 a.m.
RSVP for lunch by noon Monday by emailing YRWC President Ann Bowman at echo94@yahoo.com or calling 509-833-5882 or 360-790-5793.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.