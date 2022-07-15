Yakima resident Lindsey Keesling has launched a write-in campaign for senator in Legislative District 15.
She is the Democratic challenger to Republican Nikki Torres, the only candidate to appear on the ballot for the position.
Torres was left unopposed after Republican incumbent Sen. Jim Honeyford withdrew from the race May 23. It was the last day to withdraw and too late for other challengers to file. Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, then endorsed Torres.
Keesling said the move raised eyebrows throughout the district, and some saw it as a direct appointment by Honeyford for the position.
She said it hurts representation if voters don’t have a choice.
“There should be a conversation about what people want in terms of representation and what their needs are, and that can’t happen in a situation where someone’s running completely unopposed,” Keesling said.
Though she wasn’t previously interested in campaigning herself, Keesling decided to run after community organizations started pressing for a write-in candidate.
“I took some time to consider it,” she said. “I do live in the district, and I just felt that if people were actively trying to recruit someone to take the campaign on, that it was the right thing to do.”
She has filed a declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State’s office to count the write-in votes. Primary election write-in candidates who receive at least 1% of the total vote will appear on the general election ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
The top two vote-getters advance from the primary to the general election regardless of party.
Keesling is the campaign manager for Doug White, the only Democrat running for election to Central Washington’s Congressional District 4. She worked as a teacher in the Yakima School District for seven years and will teach in Wapato School District this year.
She moved to Yakima about 12 years ago to complete her teaching certificate. She is also bilingual in English and Spanish.
Priorities
Keesling said housing, education and immigration are her top concerns for the district — those are the things she sees affecting local students and families.
She said the housing situation in Yakima, which has a vacancy rate of less than 1%, puts an incredible amount of pressure on people.
“You’ve got families that are doubling up, tripling up just to be able to scrape by,” she said. “We’re also finding that low-wage workers are being essentially forced out of the community because they aren’t able to find adequate housing and stay here.”
That further hurts the local economy, she said.
Keesling said problems in the education system also need to be addressed.
“It’s really no secret that schools all over are struggling, struggling at this point to even retain teachers,” she said. “I wouldn’t say that I’ve got the silver bullet that I know exactly what needs to be done, but I do know that it’s an unpopular conversation but it’s one that has to be had.”
Keesling said she is also passionate about the issue of immigration.
“I think that the real human cost of the immigration debate often gets missed and that we need to have an actual conversation about the impact on the families in our community for the system the way it operates right now.”
District 15 has new boundaries following statewide redistricting. It stretches from Yakima to Pasco, including parts of Adams, Benton, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties and the cities of Union Gap, Moxee, Sunnyside and Grandview.
The district is at the center of two lawsuits over voting boundaries and has a Latino voter majority of 50.02% and an overall minority voter population of 55.05%.
“The plan is to go there,” Keesling said about learning the needs of the district. “To actually go out and speak with people directly within the community and talk to them about what their needs are and what they’re hoping for from a representative.”
(1) comment
Oh joy. Another far left Democrat running for office with the full, unbiased (ha ha) support of the YHR. Democrats, the party that loves criminals, high taxes and societal decay. Yippee!!
Log in to reply
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.