The deadline to turn in ballots for Tuesday’s primary election is 8 p.m.
Voters in Yakima County will decide who will advance to the November general election in races for Congress, state House and Senate, county commissioner and county-level elected offices. In Washington, the top two candidates, regardless of party, move forward.
Turnout was 17% as of Monday, according to the Yakima County Auditor’s Office.
Ballots can be returned in red county drop boxes until 8 p.m. Tuesday, though election officials recommend not waiting until the last minute. Ballots can be dropped in the mail, too, but must be postmarked by Tuesday. A stamp is not needed. Ballots must be signed.
An election center will be set up Tuesday at Neighborhood Health in Sunnyside at 617 Scoon Road, where voter registration services and bilingual staff are available. Those services, along with an accessible voting unit, also are available at the Yakima County Auditor’s Office in the county courthouse in downtown Yakima, 128 N. Second St.
Voters can find drop box locations at VoteWA.gov. People also can use that website to see if their ballot has been received by the county elections office.
More information on candidates can be found in the online voter guide and at yakimaherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.