Yakima County Clerk Tracey Slagle will not seek re-election after one term.
Slagle had been a deputy clerk for 24 years and was an office supervisor in Yakima County Juvenile Court at the time she was elected to the clerk’s position.
In 2018, she soundly defeated incumbent Janelle Riddle, whose term had been marked by controversy, including Riddle’s reluctance to use a new state case-management system, which resulted in delays processing judgments, protection orders, child support orders and mistakes filing court cases.
Slagle’s news release sent out Saturday morning did not list a reason for her decision. But when cntacted Saturday, she said that after the pandemic and a few events in her life, it was time to step away from the stress of the job.
"It's been a couple long weeks thinking back and forth, and life is too short," Slagle said.
She's proud of what she and her staff had accomplished, given that her tenure started in the wake of the turmoil of her predecessor's term, and she had to cope with a pandemic that affected the courts and government services.
She said she will continue to serve the county to the best of her ability for the remainder of her term.
“I have been blessed to serve the citizens of Yakima County for the past 31 years, and it has been an honor to serve the last four years as your elected county clerk,” Slagle wrote in her release. “I value all the friendships and professional relationships that I have made along the way."
The clerk’s office is responsible for recording all Superior Court proceedings, as well as imaging and filing court documents. The office collects payments for court fees, fines and restitution; is responsible for tracking and reporting the criminal history of defendants; prepares court dismissal orders and works with the county’s corrections department to assure fingerprints of arrested suspects are completed correctly.
Filing for local office runs Monday-Friday through the Yakima County Auditor's Office.
