The 2022 primary election is officially in the books in Yakima County, with local turnout at 31.34%.
Statewide, turnout was about 40.38%.
While Yakima County voter turnout was the lowest in the state, more individual voters returned their ballot than in the last midterm primary election, which took place in 2018.
“We bumped up by 184 voters,” Yakima County Elections Manager Kathy Fisher said during election certification Tuesday.
About 40,028 ballots were included in the final count, compared to about 39,844 in 2018.
Fisher said the department prefers to use raw numbers rather than percentages to show changes from year to year because the pool of registered voters is ever-growing.
The county has about 127,700 registered voters this year. That’s about 13,000 more than in 2018, when the county had about 114,800 voters registered.
Fisher said she thought the turnout this year was great, even surprisingly so.
“There were lots of candidates on the ballot, so voters had to do a lot of research,” she said.
That volume of races and candidates can be overwhelming or discouraging for some voters, Fisher said, so she was glad to see so many ballots returned.
The Yakima County canvassing board on Tuesday rejected 413 ballots that were postmarked too late and 78 ballots with outstanding signature issues.
The board is typically made up of Auditor Charles Ross, Prosecutor Joseph Brusic and Commissioner Ron Anderson. Because two of those members appeared on the ballot as candidates, Jennifer Richter, a manager in the elections office, and Don Anderson, chief civil deputy prosecuting attorney, attended the meeting in place of Ross and Brusic.
Fisher said the rejected ballot amounts were on par with past years.
Local results
The final election results certified Tuesday didn’t change the outcome of any local races.
A write-in candidate for Yakima County Commission received enough votes to be included on the general election ballot, meaning all three county seats are contested.
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, a Republican, will face off against write-in Democrat Angie Girard in November.
McKinney won 15,569 votes, or 82.48% in the primary.
Girard had 2,334 write-in votes, about 12.36%.
Primary election write-in candidates need at least 1% of the total vote to appear on the general election ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
In District 2, Republican Kyle Curtis and Democrat Dulce Gutierrez advanced.
Curtis won 5,129 votes, about 54.49%. Gutierrez had 3,160 votes, or 33.57%. The third candidate in the race, Democrat Tony Sandoval, had 11.33% of the vote and 1,066 total votes.
In District 3, incumbent LaDon Linde and his opponent Steve Saunders — both Republicans — automatically advance to the general election. Linde won 3,413 votes for 54.48% while Saunders had 2,644 votes for 42.2%.
Billie Maggard and Mischa Venables advance in the race for Yakima County clerk. Maggard had 13,103 votes, or 39.41%, and Venables had 10,311 votes, or 31.01%. Debra Delatorre had 27.06%, or 8,996 votes. All are Republicans.
The two candidates for coroner, both Republicans, automatically advance to the general election. Incumbent Jim Curtice won 78.23% of the vote and 26,944 individual votes in the primary. His opponent, Marshall Slight, had 19.76% and 6,806 votes.
Here are the final results for uncontested county races:
• Jacob Tate won 28,724 votes or 96.31% in the race for assessor.
• Auditor Charles Ross had 30,073 votes or 96.6%.
• Prosecutor Joe Brusic had 29,455 votes or 96.03%.
• Sheriff Bob Udell had 29,596 votes or 96.02%.
• Treasurer Ilene Thomson had 29,850 votes or 97.02%.
Other races
Incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, and Democratic challenger Doug White advance to the general election in Congressional District 4.
In the field of eight candidates, Newhouse won about 25.48% of the vote, while White had 25.1%.
Republican Loren Culp had the third spot in that race with about 21.61% of the vote.
Rep. Gina Mosbrucker and challenger Liz Hallock advance in the three-way race for Legislative District 14, Position 2.
Results show Mosbrucker, a Republican from Goldendale, had 19,429 votes, or 64.88%, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office. Hallock, a Yakima business owner and attorney who stated no party preference, had 6,179 votes, or 20.63%. The third candidate, family physician Chris Faison of White Salmon, had 4,213 votes, or 14.07%. He was running as an independent.
In Legislative District 15, Republican Nikki Torres of Pasco is advancing, along with write-in Democrat Lindsey Keesling. Torres won 10,311 votes, or 94.25%, as of Thursday.
There were 629 write-in votes cast in the race district-wide, about 5.75%, but election officials have not yet determined how many were for Keesling.
Yakima County results show Keesling had about 186 votes in the county, 1.68% of the total vote and enough to advance to the general election ballot.
Write-in votes from other counties — and final totals for races that cross county lines — will be available once statewide results are certified by the Secretary of State’s office Friday.
