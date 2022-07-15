The wide-open Washington secretary of state race has eight candidates vying for the position left vacant by Kim Wyman after she joined the Biden administration in late 2021. Ballots for the primary election are due Aug. 2.
The secretary of state oversees elections, corporations and the state archives.
Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Steve Hobbs to the role after Wyman’s departure, making Hobbs the first Democrat to hold the office since 1964.
Hobbs, who lives in Lake Stevens, is one of two Democrats on the ballot in August, along with Marquez Tiggs, from Seattle. Republican candidates are Bob Hagglund from Granite Falls, Mark Miloscia from Federal Way, Keith Wagoner from Sedro-Woolley, and Tamborine Borrelli from Yelm, who listed herself as preferring the America First party.
Candidate Julie Anderson from Tacoma is listed as nonpartisan and candidate Kurtis Engle from Lacey listed himself as preferring the Union party.
According to the Washington Public Disclosure Commission, Hobbs has raised the most money: $392,974 as of Thursday. Anderson was second with $159,745, then Miloscia with $57,955, Borrelli with $46,897, Wagoner with $37,648 and Hagglund with $10,745.
Engle and Tiggs did not have campaign contributions listed.
The top two candidates will advance to the general election in November. The winner will serve two years in the position.
The Yakima Herald-Republic asked two questions of each of the candidates. Their responses are below. Borrelli did not respond to our inquiries.
What are your plans to balance voter access with election security?
Anderson: We have a trustworthy democracy when every voter feels welcomed, knows how to participate and can do so easily, and believes that the system is fair and secure. These goals are not mutually exclusive. Washington’s election laws already provide excellent voter access. With the addition of some extra assistance for voters living with a disability or those who speak a language other than English, Washington has removed most barriers to election participation. Likewise, our election security is very good. The security and transparency enhancements that I promote won’t create new barriers for voters. For example, a statewide risk-limiting audit, and standards for counties to conduct penetration testing, air-gap audits, and hash checks. None of these security measures will change the voter experience. As an election practitioner with over 12 years of experience — as well as a leader within the Washington State Association of County Auditors — I know that county capacity varies greatly. As secretary of state, I will promote service uniformity while honoring local characteristics, communities, and leadership.
Engle: This question presents a false choice. There is no election security problem. There is only the big lie, for which there is no evidence, and here in Washington the big idea is to make us show ID to vote. Which would mean we would have to show up and overlooks the fact we get our ballots from the same folks we get our ID from. That’s how they can mail a ballot, with our name and phone on it, to our home, if we have one. It’s how they recognize your signature. If you doubt the election is secure, mess around and find out.
Hobbs: My team and I have consistently identified the importance of increasing voter access across our state. While Washington’s overall rate of registration is commendable, our office is committed to engaging every corner of this state to educate and inspire the remaining 10% of voting-eligible Washingtonians who are not yet registered. Increasing registration depends heavily on education and outreach efforts, and I am committed to providing dedicated resources that are unique to reaching every community. We will leverage proven communications by mail, text, radio, and TV to increase voter awareness of available tools like the online voter portal, VoteWA.gov. Increasing our online presence will be critical for increasing voter registration, and my communications team is committed to educational campaigns informing voters of automatic registration offerings across our state. At the same time, my office is committed to protecting our networks and facilities from cyber attacks foreign and domestic. This past legislative session, our office received historic funding to establish a new cybersecurity division. This comes as criminals, terrorists, and nation-state actors threaten the protections we have in place. Our office will continue engaging to proactively eliminate these attempts at interference.
Hagglund: We can have both secure elections with voter ID as well as increased access and participation, especially in communities that are historically underrepresented. The key to doing this is to implement a voter ID system that is focused upon serving the people, not one that is created out of paranoia or with a desire to restrict voting. Everyone in Washington who can legally vote must be able to easily vote, people who cannot vote must not be able to vote, and the entire process end-to-end from voter registration through election certification must be completely transparent, earning public trust. This can be implemented with minimal cost to the public. Because there can be no cost to voting as clearly called out in the Constitution and affirmed by the Supreme Court, voter ID gives people who otherwise wouldn’t have or could not afford government identification cards photo ID that could be used for banking, travel, and access to benefits. That is just one of many potential positives that come from Washington issuing quality photo voter identification cards in addition to the primary benefit of increasing election security.
Miloscia: If done correctly, there is no conflict between security and integrity, and with access. All groups and individuals deserve the same standards to access, and at the same time, election integrity and security can be maintained. Accountability done correctly, does not interfere with access.
Tiggs: I plan to expand voter education through social media and school programs and enhance the voter’s guide pamphlet to allow voters to understand referendums better. Also, I plan to increase polling stations in disenfranchised and low-income areas where voting can be easily accessed.
Wagoner: Washington has one of the most accessible voting systems in the country. That is important and needs to be protected. But accessibility brings with it vulnerability to those who would try and influence our system illegally. I think one of our best hedges against abuse is being very proactive in our approach in both registering voters and in maintaining our voter rolls. If we do both of those things, verify all registrations are legitimate voter and keep voter rolls up-to-date and accurate, I think we will achieve the desired balance and restore/maintain voter confidence in the system.
In recent years, voters’ rights groups have argued that unfair election practices undermined the political power of Latino voters in Yakima County. As secretary of state, how would you ensure Latinos and other minority groups in Yakima receive fair representation?
Anderson: I’ll continue to advocate for a modernized federal Voting Rights Act. Court opinions have created ambiguity about what constitutes vote dilution, abridgement, and denial. Cases have also clouded federal enforcement provisions. States and lower courts need legislative clarity from Congress. Gridlock in Congress is one reason that I support the expansion of Washington State’s Voting Rights Act, considered in the 2022 legislative session. It provides standards and enforcement provisions to prevent vote abridgement and denial for Washington citizens. Election statistics, social equity indicators, and geo-spatial mapping are very helpful in creating objective baselines for election access. I’ll work with the University of Washington on this project. I stand ready to support local proposals for proportional representation. Proportional representation may be more effective and fairer than a system of single winner districts. It can also neutralize redistricting disputes. I’ll advance broadly advertised toll-free numbers for the most frequently spoken languages. For example, a dedicated toll-free number for people who prefer to use Spanish as their primary language. Callers are greeted in Spanish and then transferred with the interpreter to the local election office. This creates a low barrier welcome for any resident who simply wants to ask a question or request service. This tool could help counties that don’t have enough Spanish speakers on staff to answer calls through all office hours.
Engle: I am not aware of the unfair election practices you refer to. Please enlighten me. My opinion is, Washington has a very good voting system. But it is possible it works better for some folks than for others. If so, change is needed. But in the right direction this time. Towards justice.
Hagglund: All citizens must have the ability to easily vote without barriers no matter where they live or with whatever groups they identify. Election practices must always keep elections fair, open to public view, and with the goal of accurately representing the will of the citizens. Where there are reports of discrepancies in the system where people are not being fairly represented, those incident or ongoing issues must be resolved in an open and honest manner, with the secretary of state signing off on the resolution of the problem. This is a paramount duty and must not be delegated to unelected staff members. Where there is a history of problems being reported and no solutions found, such as what you are describing for Latino voters as well as has been documented for Yakama Nation members as recently as the 2021 redistricting effort, the secretary of state must become personally involved. I will always make solving problems like these my top priority. There is no excuse for this being ignored.
Hobbs: Our state has a responsibility to ensure equitable access to the ballot box for all Washingtonians, especially among communities of color who have faced historical barriers to voting rights. As the son of an Asian immigrant, this issue is deeply personal to me, and I understand the importance of reaching every voter across our state. A February report published by Washington State Auditor Pat McCarthy identified mixed results based on a statistical analysis of mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 general election. While the overall ballot-rejection rate was extremely low, certain voter groups were likely to have significantly higher rates of rejection. Auditor McCarthy found no evidence of bias in any of those ballot rejection decisions; however, she was correct to state that “disparities in rejection rates for different racial and ethnic groups are unacceptable.” I could not agree more, which is why my office has formally requested the Legislature fund a study, through the University of Washington, to refine and test the state auditor’s recommendations and support implementation of viable solutions to enhance and expand voter outreach, education, and participation. In addition to requesting the study, my office is immediately taking steps to provide timely election resources and information using a host of engagement tools. Data on our underserved communities will inform our outreach plans to increase eligible voter participation, including groups with higher ballot-rejection rates.
Miloscia: As secretary of state, I will take unfair election practices as seriously as I take the threat of election fraud, poor quality or mis-sent ballots. Every Washingtonian, regardless of their race or ethnicity, should have complete and total confidence that their vote counts the same as everyone else’s. I will work to ensure that all groups, minority or majority in nature, have their complaints and concerns investigate and corrected. Fair and balanced elections must be enforced.
Tiggs: As secretary of state, I would ensure that I would represent and be a voice for Latinos and minority groups by ensuring they can access secure ballots and polling locations of their preference. Ensure that voting pamphlets and ballots are in many languages and provide language assistance. I would support rank choice voting on a local level.
Wagoner: I think we are seeing good news here. The number of Latino candidates having success in elections is growing in Washington; from my good friend Representative (Alex) Ybarra to the new candidate for state senate Nikki Torres people are getting involved and elected. As SOS, I will provide fair and equal treatment to all Washington citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.