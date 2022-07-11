With all three Yakima County Commission seats up for election this year, the Aug. 2 primary will only matter in the three-way race for District 2.
Former Yakima City Councilwoman Dulce Gutierrez, car salesman and community activist Tony Sandoval, and business executive Kyle Curtis are the candidates. Curtis is a Republican; Gutierrez and Sandoval are Democrats.
The other two races — Districts 1 and 3 — aren’t as contested and those candidates will automatically advance to the general election.
Yakima Republican and incumbent Amanda McKinney is unopposed in District 1. Sunnyside Republican LaDon Linde, also an incumbent, is facing only one challenger for District 3, Steve Saunders, a retired Army command sergeant major from Wapato. He’s also a Republican.
The top two candidates in the primary, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the November general election.
A settlement stemming from a lawsuit alleging the county’s voting system disenfranchises Latinos prompted the election of all three commission seats this year.
County government is comprised of several departments ranging from various law and justice services to planning, code enforcement, public services and elections.
Commissioners are paid $113,580 a year. They oversee the county government’s daily operations and its more than $318 million overall annual operating budget.
The county is facing several issues, including violent crime and gangs, homelessness and staffing shortages.
Candidates seeking District 2 are promising to make improvements in each of these areas.
Violent crime
So far this year, Yakima County has had 17 homicides. Last year the total number was 25, and in 2020 there were 35 killings, which tied 2018’s record year.
The violence, which is coupled with drugs and gangs, has landed on the FBI’s radar. The FBI presence has been increased in the county and agents are working in tandem with local law enforcement to curb violent crime.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell has said the homicide rate is too high for a rural community, and he’s pushing for a countywide emergency response radio system and a regional crime lab that would greatly improve investigations and move cases along more quickly.
All three candidates support those efforts.
Gutierrez says the effort needs to go beyond improved crime suppression and she’d push for funds to support crime prevention efforts.
“The county needs to pursue and secure resources for gang prevention and intervention services that create healthy options and recreational programs for children and adolescent teens,” she said. “Both law enforcement and community opportunities for youth need to be strong for Yakima County to see a dramatic decrease in violence and gang activity.”
Sandoval said seeing the regional crime lab and interagency radio system realized would be his No. 1 goal.
However, he also agrees there needs to be more community involvement. He said he’d work to strengthen neighborhood watch programs that are somewhat in place in some areas.
“I don’t think we’re fully implementing it,” he said. “It’s going to take individuals stepping up and I think they’re at the point now that they’re going to do it.”
He said he’d establish a routine meeting with community members, school officials and law enforcement to build a network.
“My philosophy is people need to take ownership, and if people don’t take ownership then we’re back to cops chasing people,” he said.
Curtis said he strongly supports seeking more resources that would enable the sheriff’s office to approach crime suppression and investigation in a holistic approach.
“We need to ensure our sheriff’s office has the resources to address out-of-control crimes and fight the opioid and drug epidemic,” he said. “The county plays a central role in providing a coordinated response to the rising gang-related crimes in our cities. It is no longer just a city issue, but a county issue.”
Homelessness
The county has long grappled with a chronic homelessness problem. For decades, homeless people have lived in makeshift encampments along the Yakima and Naches rivers, where trash has accumulated and warming fires have grown into wildfires.
In recent years, the county proposed converting a jail on Pacific Avenue into a care campus that would provide shelter, medical and mental health services. Later, the proposal was deemed not feasible.
Last year’s annual homeless survey counted 633 homeless people countywide, with 138 living unsheltered. That’s up from 79 unsheltered people counted the previous year.
The county is responsible for disbursing homeless funds from local and state funds to the various service providers here.
Curtis, who served two years on the Yakima County Homeless Coalition working to expand its five-year plan, said more support needs to be focused on addressing underlying causes such as mental health and substance abuse issues that “are the root cause for chronic homelessness for many.”
He said the county needs to better track the effectiveness of county-funded programs and make results available to the public.
“At the end of the day, to end homelessness it will take a communitywide coordinated approach of delivering services and programs,” he said.
Gutierrez said the county long has been funding service providers who provide case management and other assistance to those experiencing homelessness. What the county needs to do, she said, is focus on projects erecting affordable housing.
“The county must act boldly on housing development and increase the inventory of housing units in our community to ensure opportunities for all residents, including those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of losing their housing situation,” she said.
Sandoval said a lack of support from the families of those experiencing homelessness is a part of the problem.
“My No. 1 question is: Where are the families of these people who are homeless?” he said. “Maybe we need to go in that direction to locate families of these people who are homeless.”
He said he realizes drugs and mental health issues are also factors, and that he’d talk to area shelters such as Camp Hope and the Union Gospel Mission to learn more about gaps in services.
“I would like to see what they have to say; include them in the discussion,” he said.
Sandoval also said he’d like to see the county partner with area churches that provide services to those struggling. “They have a natural infrastructure in the community,” he said.
Staffing shortages
In May, the county approved a 5% across-the-board pay increase in an effort to recruit and retain staff. At that time, the county had 41 unfilled positions.
On Friday, the number was 43.
Sandoval said the county should offer them another small pay increase.
“Not break the bank, but give them another little increase,” he said.
He also suggested offering staff incentives for people they recruit. “Because sometimes your workers are the best recruiters,” he said.
Gutierrez said county departments may be in need of a cultural change to attract new workers and retain them.
“The county needs leadership that will be receptive to suggestions on improving the work culture within different county departments,” she said.
Curtis said the private sector is facing similar staff issues, and a lot of it was sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the county needs to do a better job of marketing itself as an employer in addition to paying good salaries with solid benefits.
“We need to better emphasize the benefits side of working in the county government and highlight the opportunity for growth and upward movement,” he said. “The job market is very large right now and if we are to attract and fill these vacant positions, we have to better understand who is looking for work and how to stand out.”
