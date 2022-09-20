Yakima County residents can hear from candidates for commissioner, clerk and coroner at an upcoming forum in Zillah.
The forum is planned from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Zillah Civic Center, 119 First Ave.
Organizer Curtis Vangstad said the event is an opportunity for Yakima County residents to hear from candidates, which is especially important with new district boundaries.
He said he is represented by a different commissioner under the new boundaries, and others might also see new names on their ballots in November.
“This is something new for us,” he said.
The new commissioner districts divide the county in half with an island-shaped district in the middle encompassing most of the city of Yakima.
District 1 candidates Amanda McKinney and Angie Girard are vying to represent the upper half of the county. The district stretches from East Valley through West Valley and reaches from the Ahtanum Ridge north to the county line. It also includes land around Zillah, but not Zillah proper.
LaDon Linde and Steve Saunders are the candidates in District 3, which covers most everything below Ahtanum Ridge through the Lower Valley, including the city of Zillah.
District 2 candidates Kyle Curtis and Dulce Gutierrez won’t be at the forum since the event’s focus is the area outside the city of Yakima, Vangstad said.
Candidates for county clerk, Mischa Venables and Billie Maggard, will be in attendance, as will candidates for county coroner, Marshall Slight and Jim Curtice.
Vangstad said the Democratic candidate in congressional District 4, Doug White, will be in attendance, and an invite has been sent to incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican.
The forum schedule includes opening statements by each candidate, question-and-answer discussion, and a meet and greet with the public. Vangstad said anyone is welcome to attend.
“It’s not just Zillah. Anyone can come,” he said.
