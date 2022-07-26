When Selah police Chief Dan Christman advertised on Facebook he was looking for people to serve on a committee opposing the bond for a planned police station, he got a lot of responses.
Rather than volunteers, the people posting and calling in were wondering if Christman was seriously courting people opposed to the $12.7 million proposed building for the police and the Selah Municipal Court.
“My phone blew up,” Christman said. “People were saying, ‘You got hacked, chief, your Facebook page got hacked.’”
But Christman wasn’t hacked. He’s making sure that voters will have both sides of the question laid out in the voter’s guide for the November election.
Under Washington election rules, the entity putting the measure on the ballot must appoint committees that will present arguments for and against the ballot measure. If a committee is not appointed, the county elections office will post notice for a week seeking people to present the missing viewpoint, Yakima County Elections Manager Kathy Fisher said.
The committee in favor of the bond is already filled.
The city is seeking approval of a bond to cover the cost of a building that will replace the rented property where the police are now headquartered. If voters approve, the new building would be built on city land in the 300 block of West Naches Avenue across the street from Robert Lince Elementary School.
Currently, the department operates out of a rented building at 617 S. First St. The city pays $5,000 a month for rent, maintenance and taxes.
The 30-year bond, if approved, would increase property taxes by 59 cents per $1,000. For the owner of a $300 home, it would work out to $14.75 a month. To pass, it must receive at least 60% approval from voters.
Anyone interested in serving on the committee is asked to call Christman at 509-698-7347.
