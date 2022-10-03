Addressing housing concerns, water rights and a wide range of other issues, four of the six Yakima County Board of Commissioners candidates participated in a candidate forum Wednesday night at The Seasons Performance Hall in downtown Yakima.
The event, hosted by the Yakima Association of Realtors and Central Washington Home Builders Association, invited all six candidates, but only the Republicans attended: District 1 incumbent Amanda McKinney, District 2 candidate Kyle Curtis, District 3 incumbent LaDon Linde, and District 3 candidate Steven Saunders.
Democrat Angie Girard, running in District 1, indicated she could not attend due to a scheduling conflict, Realtors association executive Jennifer Hawks-Conright said, and she stressed that District 2 candidate Dulce Gutierrez was invited to the forum.
Moderator Andi Hochleutner, government affairs director for the homebuilders association, asked several questions about the Yakima Valley’s housing crisis, noting that 75% of adults in Yakima County view housing affordability as a problem.
Curtis said it was a “supply and demand issue,” noting the lack of available homes and apartments.
“I would like to cut any regulatory red tape to make it easier for homebuilders,” he added.
McKinney said she hopes the county will update its accessory dwelling unit code, giving homeowners the option to earn additional income by building a smaller, independent building on their property and renting it out.
“It also offers an opportunity for housing for someone else,” she added.
Linde said state mandates such as Green Energy revisions to building codes have added thousands of dollars to the cost of new homes, affecting and limiting who can afford them.
“We also can help by investing in infrastructure,” he added.
Saunders said he has received several phone calls in recent weeks as tax assessments were issued, and the increases are “a big issue” for existing homeowners.
He added that accessory dwellings also could help farmers and rural property owners.
Regarding well water metering and water rights, all four candidates said the process needs to be less complicated and impose less on property owners. McKinney and Linde noted that some water rights already have been purchased from irrigation districts. Curtis noted that reservoirs and storage remain a key issue, while Saunders noted that increased irrigation could boost the amount of arable land in the Lower Valley.
All three county commissioner positions will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.