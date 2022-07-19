A recent Pew Research Center analysis shows Congress is more polarized today than it has been in several decades.
Democrats and Republicans are farther apart ideologically today than at any time in the last 50 years; both parties have moved farther from the center; there are fewer moderates in Congress; and members of Congress are more diverse. Those are just some of the observations made in the March report, which looked at lawmakers’ roll-call votes from the 92nd Congress in 1971-72 to the 117th Congress in 2021-22.
These ideological changes may make it more difficult for bipartisan collaboration or compromise, both necessary parts of lawmaking.
Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, faces seven challengers in the race for his seat in District 4 in Central Washington: Republicans Loren Culp of Moses Lake, Benancio Garcia of Sunnyside, Corey Gibson of Selah, Brad Klippert of Kennewick, Jacek Kobiesa of Pasco and Jerrod Sessler of Prosser, along with Democrat Doug White of Yakima.
The top two candidates in the Aug. 2 primary, regardless of party, will advance to the November general election.
This is the final part of a series of District 4 issue stories leading up to the August primary.
Culp did not respond to a request to participate in this Q&A series. Here’s what the rest of the District 4 candidates had to say about polarization. Some responses have been shortened slightly.
What can be done to ease the polarization in Congress and the nation?
Jacek Kobiesa: I think that Congress is really polarized. If you go around the nation, you talk to people, you find a common ground. But Congress, it seems like the one side is not going to yield to the other side because then that side can be credited with a victory. They’re afraid that somebody will not reciprocate that approach. And I think that if you approach individuals properly, even in Congress, you can achieve quite a bit. The first step of what needs to be done is you have to explain to someone your position. I think that with some persuasion, explaining the situation, “If you help me with this, I will help you with that,” I think that can cover quite a bit of the animosity between the parties. All of a sudden you are going to find out that Congress is no longer polarized.
Brad Klippert: Initially when I got elected to the 8th Legislative District as a state legislator, I talked about how I was going to go over there and be this super rough, tough, conservative Republican, and I was going to be that kind of guy. Somebody that I respected said to me, “and you’ll get absolutely nothing accomplished.” I paused and thought about that, and I found that to be very true. So instead of doing that, what I did is I went to Olympia and I’ve earned the respect of both those on my side of the aisle and the other side of the aisle. By doing that, earning their respect, I got many things accomplished. And so that would be the same approach that I would use in (Congress). I’d earn the respect of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle so that we can work together for the betterment of the citizens of the United States of America and our interests all around this world.
Corey Gibson: I think we need a new Republican Party at this point, is what I believe. I think that we need to start looking at ourselves as united as Americans, and we can just start there and stop dividing ourselves into all these different categories that are combative against each other. I think that happens with new leadership. I think that, at the end of the day, we have to start leading by example. That’s the way that we are going to be able to address all of the divisions. I started the America First P.A.C.T., (a group of) candidates that were going to work together on the campaign trail and then once we’re in office, on a national level. This is a group of people made up of gay, straight, Black, white, across the board. We do not need to be as divided as we are. The key to that, really, is to start looking at ourselves by what unites us and not what makes us different. We need leadership that really focuses on that, speaks to that and lives that through practice. We need to get back to realizing that we are in fact united, and the only way this country can be destroyed is if we are divided and complacent.
Benancio Garcia: Get new people in on both sides. Both Republicans and Democrats have had people in office for 30-plus years. I’d like to go ahead and see term limits because to be honest, they no longer represent us. The polarization has happened because these people have been doing it for 30 years, they think that they make the laws, they make the budget, and they don’t care to work with others. These people have been there for 30 years, and guess what? Our country’s a mess. Take a look around. Are you happy about gas prices? Are you happy about inflation? Are you happy about the polarization? These are the people that have been in office for 30 years. They need to go. They don’t own the United States of America. They are supposed to work for “we the people.” That is the problem. Polarization is because we have two sides that have been there too long, and they get all this money to run and win.
Doug White: I keep going back to: Central Washington is just a fantastic place to live. We have so many common interests. It’s water, it’s immigration, it’s infrastructure, it’s climate change. It is the need for everybody to be able to have a good life and a good living. With these commonalities, it is easy to get people to start talking about how we move forward with that. In addition to that, because of the fact that we have so (many) commonalities with our neighbors such as Oregon and Idaho, we have a starting place to have conversations. So it doesn’t matter what side of the aisle you’re on. Everybody in this particular district, we’re not on the same page on everything, but on these core values and these core functions — we need to grow our economy, we need to manage our water, we need to solve immigration, we need to overcome or do our part against climate change, we need to rebuild our infrastructure — these are things that we connect on. That’s the place to start because that’s a big job in and of itself right there.
Jerrod Sessler: The only way that we can help draw us closer to unity in America is for us to first get on our knees and go back to God. Our Judeo-Christian values are the foundation of this country and all the work that we’re doing to fight politically is completely futile unless we have a spiritual revival in this nation, which I believe is happening. If you have people that don’t care about America and don’t believe in America, and don’t believe in the laws and everything else that we have set up in America, then the system is not going to work. The other thing that I would like to point out is the people that we are fighting against are against God. They’re against protecting unborn babies. They’re against protecting our kids. They’re against parental rights. They’re against freedom. They’re against liberty. I guess my point with that is I’m sorry to inform everyone that I have no desire to have unity with people who hate America and hate God and want to kill babies. These are the people that we have to stand up against, and the reality is, it’s a very small population in the United States that happens to be very vocal.
Dan Newhouse: (That’s) something that a lot of us in Washington, D.C., my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, have been trying to figure out. I’m part of something that’s called a Bipartisan Working Group, which is very exciting sounding. It’s a group of Republicans and Democrats that come together on a weekly basis to try to find common ground on important bills and issues that we face as a country and find solutions. I’m proud to say that there are other organizations, other groups like that in Congress trying to do the same. We recognize that no one party has all the right answers to everything, that we need to reach across the aisle, so to speak, in order to find solutions that will work for all parts of the country. We need to treat each other with more respect, more civility, not just in Congress, but throughout the country. We need to respect other people’s opinions and understand where people are coming from. Maybe in some small way, Congress can be a model for people to follow if we can, ourselves, treat each other with that same civility. That’s what we need to do in this country. We’re all Americans. We all want the same things. We want a better place to raise our kids and a brighter future for our families. We can do that if we can just listen to each other.
