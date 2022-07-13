Federal funding is an important source of support for addressing local issues like housing, homelessness, public safety, health and more.
As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse submitted community funding requests to fund local projects related to education, health care, food security, transportation and irrigation in the Lower Valley during Congress’ most recent session. It’s part of the routine work of a member of Congress: meeting with people in the district to sort through priorities and meet community needs.
Newhouse, who is running for reelection, voted to pass the bipartisan spending package that included funding for Yakima Valley College, the Yakima Air Terminal, rural food security programs, and the Wapato Irrigation Project.
The Sunnyside incumbent faces seven challengers in the race for his seat in District 4 in Central Washington: Republicans Loren Culp of Moses Lake, Benancio Garcia of Sunnyside, Corey Gibson of Selah, Brad Klippert of Kennewick, Jacek Kobiesa of Pasco and Jerrod Sessler of Prosser, along with Democrat Doug White of Yakima.
The top two candidates in the Aug. 2 primary, regardless of party, will advance to the November general election.
This is part of a series of District 4 issue stories leading up to the August primary.
Culp did not respond to a request to participate in this Q&A series. Here’s what the rest of the District 4 candidates had to say about health care in the Yakima Valley and other issues impacting the community. Some responses have been shortened slightly.
How can Congress help health care organizations in our region which are financially struggling with a large number of Medicare/Medicaid patients in the wake of the pandemic?
Doug White: Our health care system in the United States, when we talk about the health care providers, and the training that they have, the quality of care that we get, it’s the best in the world. Counter to that, though, our health care system, the way people are able to access it, the way people pay for it, is probably the worst in the world, or at least the worst in the first world. And with that, there is a great opportunity for us to improve the quality of care while still decreasing our costs. I am a supporter of single payer insurance, Medicare for All. By doing so, it is proven — and I’ve lived in countries where we have had single payer and I know what a benefit it is — that we will save as much as 50% of our current costs, and still be able to provide adequate health care to everyone at a better level. This is just fiscally responsible spending, and it is morally correct. So I think the great way to overcome these large bills that we’re getting with Medicare, Medicaid, regardless of whether or not it is because of the pandemic, or whether or not it’s just because of the fact that this is what people need in order to be able to survive through their lives every single day, we need to look harder into single payer health insurance. We need to move in that direction.
Jerrod Sessler: First of all, the government paid an excessive amount of money during the COVID-19 pandemic to hospitals and to health care workers, and that whole situation was well funded. I think when you look at the actual numbers, those businesses, really — a lot of these hospitals are businesses now — did very well during that time and they were well compensated for people with Medicare, Medicaid. That program is set up to support people who deserve the support, and I believe it’s fairly well regulated, in terms of the actual law and how it is applied. As far as helping these local health care workers or these hospitals or clinics, I think, just like any other business in America, if they want to operate like a business they have to stand on their own two feet. That said, I think the American people can really help themselves a lot by choosing to have a healthier lifestyle and realizing that the solution to all problems is not a pill or an examination or a procedure at a medical facility. There are lots of things that Americans can do: eating healthier, eating more agricultural products, exercising, controlling their weight, obviously drinking fresh water and breathing fresh air. Those are all important factors in making sure that you have health and longevity, and I think that there’s a lot that we can do as Americans to put our own health in our own hands.
Dan Newhouse: We have a high number of low income individuals, we really do. We have a rural agricultural-based economy, a lot of small communities. I think there’s a huge role in health care, providing, making sure that it’s affordable and manageable. We need to make sure that people have the availability of quality health care. Our government has a role in that. I’ll continue to support our community health centers, which are a huge part of health care delivery in my district. Some of those things that we’ve learned through the pandemic, like increased availability and utilization of telehealth medicine, is something to continue to focus on. It’s been a great option for people who live in rural areas and have a long way to drive to get care. We have a higher rate of mortality when it comes to birth rates, so focusing on maternity issues in rural areas is very important to me, as well, and I’ve been supportive of much legislation related to that. These kinds of things are not unique to rural areas, certainly some of the urban areas have similar issues, but the distance that we have to travel gives us an extra challenge or hurdle in health care.
Jacek Kobiesa: This is a free market economy country, but at the same time, we’re actually paying premium in United States for any kind of medication. Is it the free market economy doing this, or is this the pharmaceutical companies being in cahoots with the government? We have to address a bunch of the small issues like this. When it comes to the actual health care, let’s say for example, I just had a surgery in March and then another one in November. I had to pay from my own pocket. In one case it was about $6,000. In the second case, it was almost $10,000. I had my knee, which was completely destroyed, repaired. Why would one clinic charge you $5,000 and then other clinic would charge you $20,000? Do we have some sort of a guideline? How much should a specific procedure cost? I think the medical establishment is trying to maximize profits. There’s nothing wrong with that. At the same time, we have to have some sort of a guideline on pricing, the price is equal. If one place is charging $5,000 and another place is charging $20,000, there’s your problem.
Brad Klippert: That goes back partially to the immigration problem we have right now with so many illegal people entering this country and then once they get here, expecting Medicare and Medicaid assistance. We had this massive influx of illegal aliens into this nation expecting to get free medical care, and that is simply harming and taking away from those that exist here correctly, legally. That’s one of the biggest things that we can do is secure our borders so we don’t have an influx of illegal aliens expecting free medical care when they get here.
Corey Gibson: One of the biggest issues that we have right now in Yakima, basically we’re losing our hospitals. If you have a heart attack right now in Yakima, you better hope one of the two heart surgeons is available, otherwise you’re going to be flown to Seattle. And the reason for that is because we have such a large population that is not able to pay for their medical bills. Part of that has to do with our economy, part of that has to do with getting to the point where health insurance is accessible and affordable for folks, but also we have to get control of our immigration policy because so many of the people that are coming into the hospital that are causing issues with the finances of our medical institutions is because they are not a part of the system. They don’t have medical insurance. I think the secret to that is to make medical insurance much more accessible and available, and I think that the pathway of doing that is to deregulate the system and allow for competition in the medical system.
Benancio Garcia: Our health care system continues to be challenged, but I think we need to really look at what the cost of medications are and also take a look into meeting those needs. In other words, you’ve got to go through the budget. What can we do to make sure that the health care that people are on, especially for our seniors, is adequate health care? One of the challenges, if (physicians) are not getting the dollar that they want. They may just not be having patients or not accept as many patients who are on that system where they’re not getting what they feel is an adequate price for their service. We want to make sure that we try to find compensation and have good discussions on how we can improve on this, whether it’s health care or maybe it’s helping pay for some of that education, or for those going into the medical field, saying, “We’ll help pay for your education, but you will have to accept so many patients that are on Medicaid or Medicare.” We’ve got to really open up the book on that because what we’re doing right now, it’s really challenging and it continues to hit the same low. We have got to think out of the box to have what people need in medical services.
How would you use your federal position to advance local issues, such as housing, homelessness, health and public safety?
White: I talked to all of these different communities (in our rural district) and they are all facing the same problems: high cost of housing, violence in our community, drug overdose, lack of child care, and on and on and on. But all communities are by and large, they’re small, and they do not have the resources or the ability to be able to pull themselves out. These are big city issues that we’re facing. Our current representative and the one before him did not do their job. Their job was to be a leader in this district to represent the people, and that was to go from community to community and try and find out what their needs are, try to find what the best solution was, and then to be able to go to Congress to push for legislation and funding to bring our tax dollars home to invest in us in order to be able to solve these problems. We cannot expect a little town like Mabton to be able to overcome community violence and drug overdoses on their own. They just do not have the capacity. They need help. And the help is available throughout the entire community if we work together. So as a representative, I will represent all the people in this district, and I will work to make sure that we all come together to solve these problems.
Sessler: I would like to see our representatives being more physically present and vocal with regards to things like mandates. If they want to mandate something that’s unconstitutional, then where is our representative and why is our representative not standing in the way? Why is our representative not here working with and talking to the sheriff’s, for example? They have the ability and the authority to protect the people. Why is our representative not rallying those kinds of people in those situations to protect the people? If they come and want to tear out or strap dynamite to our dams in southeast Washington, then why is our representative not simply walking out on the dam and sitting there with our people until the situation is resolved? The representative needs to be more engaged and more involved in what’s actually going on in the district. The way that I will do that is I actually will have a board of people from the district that I will meet with on a monthly basis to help keep me informed as far as what’s going on in the district and what the needs are of the people. That will also give a voice to the people to be able to communicate directly with me on a regular basis.
Newhouse: The first thing that comes to mind is the issue of public safety, the increase in crime that we’ve seen throughout not just Central Washington, unfortunately, but throughout the whole country. I think a lot of that stems from the negative rhetoric that we’ve heard, aimed directly at law enforcement over the last couple of years. Some of that has had a direct impact on how police forces are viewed by people, how they’re treated, the number of shootings at police officers and killings of police officers has increased tremendously over the last few years. We need to stop talking about things like defunding the police. We need to stop tying their hands behind their backs as some of the legislation in the state of Washington has done over the last couple of years and allow them to do their jobs, to keep our communities safe. We’ve seen an increase in crime in my community, throughout the Yakima Valley. That’s the direct result of some of the laws that have been passed recently. As far as the other issues, we have a huge housing issue in some of our rural areas in Central Washington. I’ve been a tremendous champion for increasing available housing, making it more affordable, looking for opportunities to increase the housing available throughout rural America and will continue to do so. We also have been working hard on homeless veterans, the Chuck Austin Place that was just opened recently in Yakima. I’m very, very proud to have a small part in that, as well.
Kobiesa: Well, No. 1, public safety. We have to support our police officers. The laws this state has passed, this is insane. I would like to have the best police force in the world. They need to be trained a little bit better, maybe more in depth. Maybe we could get the military personnel to become police officers. But we need to basically support cops as much as we can. Now the homelessness, that’s a problem in itself. We’re seeing more and more homeless people around Kennewick, Richland, Pasco. I’ve seen some homeless people in Yakima. Many of the people I think they’ve got mental problems. Our laws, right now, are preventing us from extending help to them. If they come ask for help, we can help them — I mean the system — but you simply cannot approach them. The drug addicts, the homeless, the alcoholics. But how are we going to approach this if the present laws are preventing us from extending any help to homeless people unless they ask for help?
Klippert: Homelessness and housing, we need to get our forests open. This nonsense of thousands and thousands of people losing their job with the spotted owl being a protected species. And now I see lumber mill after lumber mill after lumber mill, when I drive through the 4th Congressional District, shut down, no logs where they used to be producing those logs. We need to get our forests open, property managed and allow us to harvest those natural resources so the price of lumber will go down, so the price of building a home will go down, so people can afford to buy a home in the future, instead of this nonsense we’ve got right now and these catastrophic fires because we’re not properly managing our forests.
Gibson: First of all, I think that we do in fact have to begin enforcing our laws at the border when it comes to immigration because one of the biggest issues facing our communities right now is fentanyl, which is coming across the border. I think that we have got to reinforce and advocate for the support of our law enforcement and first responders. From a federal level, there’s some stuff that we can do, but there’s a lot of stuff that has to happen at the state level. I’m really focusing on just getting communities engaged and activated, and I think that’s one of the key things that we can do to get our communities where they’re safe and healthy again. Get people out, to get them activated and start participating in the political system. As a member of Congress, I would be very active in community engagement, working with our law enforcement, working with community programs. I’m helping develop a city watch program in Sunnyside, and I’m going to learn what the specific issues that are facing are our law enforcement. Homelessness is a whole other giant issue. We’ve got to start looking at homelessness, not as that’s the issue, because the real issue is mental health and drug abuse. We’ve got to start actually treating those core problems and not just calling it homelessness, because all we’re doing right now is facilitating homelessness. We’re not addressing the issues that lead to homelessness.
Garcia: I worked a number of years on housing. We’ve got to be able to see what we can do to make housing affordable, but yet not hinder a person from being able to capitalize off our capital system. For homelessness, have accountability. I want to see where these funds are going, to what areas in the community they’re going to benefit and to reach out to those that are addicted. Sometimes it is OK for us to have laws where you get arrested for possession and you have an opportunity to clean up. Now, if you aren’t just arrested for possession, maybe we need to look at our laws and say, “You got arrested for possession, but this is a mental health issue. Let’s get you clean.” Maybe doing some time is good, but we want to try to get you to where you’re off drugs. You’ve also got to show a willingness to participate and succeed. I want to find solutions. We’ve got to hold other companies accountable that work in mental health, and even our churches, to see what we could do to find a solution to decrease this epidemic that’s happening here in America: the amount of homelessness and the amount of drug addiction.
