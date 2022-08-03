Candidates who came out on top early in the primary election largely held their positions Wednesday in Yakima County as more ballots were counted.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, and Yakima Democrat Doug White maintained the top two places in the race for congressional District 4 in Central Washington.
As of about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Newhouse had won 23,761 votes across the district, or 27.3%, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office. White had about 22,339 votes, or 25.6%.
With its new boundaries, District 4 includes all of Okanogan, Douglas, Grant, Yakima, Benton and Klickitat counties and parts of Adams and Franklin counties.
White held his lead in Yakima County with 6,260 votes, or 27.42%, according to local election data. Newhouse had 5,926 votes, 25.96%.
Here is the district-wide vote split for other candidates in the race as of 5 p.m. Wednesday: Loren Culp of Moses Lake had 18,567 votes, or 21.3%; Jerrod Sessler of Prosser had 9,809 votes, or 11.3%; Brad Klippert of Kennewick had 8,104 votes, or 9.3%; Corey Gibson of Selah had 2,954 votes, or 3.4%; Benancio Garcia of Sunnyside had 1,250 votes, or 1.4%; and Jacek Kobiesa of Pasco had 293 votes, or 0.34%.
The top two candidates, regardless of party, advance to the November general election in Washington's primary system.
Legislative races
Rep. Gina Mosbrucker and challenger Liz Hallock maintained the top two spots in the three-way race for Legislative District 14, Position 2, without much change to the vote split.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Mosbrucker, a Republican from Goldendale, had 11,150 votes, or 64.66%, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Hallock, a Yakima business owner and attorney who has run for elected office several times, had 3,579 votes, or 20.75%.
The third candidate, family physician Chris Faison of White Salmon, had 2,434 votes, or 14.11%. He is running as an independent, and Hallock stated no party preference.
In Legislative District 15, Republican Nikki Torres of Pasco was the only Senate candidate to appear on the ballot. She had 5,957 votes, or 94.38% as of Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Yakima resident Lindsey Keesling, a Democrat, ran against Torres as a write-in. Primary election write-in candidates who receive at least 1% of the total vote will appear on the general election ballot in November, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
There were 355 write-in votes cast in the race district-wide, about 5.62%, but election officials have not yet determined how many were for Keesling.
Yakima County results show Keesling had about 70 votes in the county.
Yakima County races
Republican Kyle Curtis and Democrat Dulce Gutierrez held their lead in Yakima County Commissioner race for District 2, which covers the city of Yakima.
Curtis had 3,344 votes as of Wednesday, about 55.58%, according to preliminary results. Gutierrez had 1,910 votes, or 31.74%.
The third candidate in the race, Democrat Tony Sandoval, had 12.17% of the vote and 732 total votes as of Wednesday.
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, a Republican, was the only candidate to appear on the ballot for the District 1 seat, but her race also drew a write-in candidate in Angie Girard.
McKinney had 9,014 votes as of Wednesday, or 82.75%.
Girard had 1,183 write-in votes as of Wednesday, about 11.6%, according to Yakima County Elections.
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said that amount of votes qualifies Girard to advance to the general election.
In District 3, incumbent LaDon Linde and his opponent Steve Saunders — both Republicans — automatically advance to the general election.
As of Wednesday, Linde had 1,739 votes for 54.79% while Saunders had 1,312 votes for 41.34%.
Billie Maggard and Mischa Venables also held their lead in the race for Yakima County clerk.
Maggard had 7,819 votes, or 40%, Wednesday, and Venables had 5,727, or 29.53%. Debra Delatorre had 27.6%, or 5,352 votes.
All are Republicans.
