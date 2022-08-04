As results from the primary election continue to trickle in, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse and Democratic challenger Doug White are still poised to advance to the November ballot.
Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, has held off a wide field of Republican challengers so far in the race for congressional District 4 in Central Washington.
As of about 4 p.m. Thursday, he had 28,967 votes across the district, or 26.6%, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office.
White, who lives in Yakima, had about 27,717 votes, or 25.4%.
The top two candidates, regardless of party, advance to the November general election in Washington’s primary system.
Republican Loren Culp of Moses Lake had the next highest vote total: 22,463, or 20.6%.
With its new boundaries, District 4 includes all of Okanogan, Douglas, Grant, Yakima, Benton and Klickitat counties and parts of Adams and Franklin counties.
Some of the counties — Adams, Douglas and Okanogan — did not update their vote count Wednesday or Thursday this week. The next ballot count in those counties won’t take place until Friday, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Franklin, Grant and Klickitat counties updated their results after the Yakima Herald-Republic publication deadline Thursday.
About 30,617 ballots had been counted in Yakima County as of Thursday, about 7,500 more since the previous day.
The office had received a total of 38,467 ballots as of Thursday for a turnout rate of 30.12%, according to the returned ballot statistics. That leaves about 8,000 ballots that still need to be counted.
White held his lead in Yakima County with 8,136 votes, or 27%, according to local election data. Newhouse had 7,529 votes, 25%.
Here’s a rundown of where candidates stood in other races as of Thursday at 4 p.m.
Legislative races
Rep. Gina Mosbrucker and challenger Liz Hallock maintained the top two spots in the three-way race for Legislative District 14, Position 2, without much change to the vote split.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Mosbrucker, a Republican from Goldendale, had 14,887 votes, or 65.3%, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Hallock, a Yakima business owner and attorney who stated no party preference, had 4,701 votes, or 20.62%. The third candidate, family physician Chris Faison of White Salmon, had 3,110 votes, or 13.64%. He is running as an independent.
In Legislative District 15, Republican Nikki Torres of Pasco was the only Senate candidate to appear on the ballot. She had 7,330 votes, or 94.3%, as of Thursday.
Yakima resident Lindsey Keesling, a Democrat, ran against Torres as a write-in candidate. Primary election write-in candidates who receive at least 1% of the total vote will appear on the general election ballot in November, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
There were 442 write-in votes cast in the race district-wide as of Thursday, about 5.69%, but election officials have not yet determined how many were for Keesling.
Yakima County results show Keesling had about 109 votes in the county.
Yakima County races
Republican Kyle Curtis and Democrat Dulce Gutierrez held their lead in Yakima County Commissioner race for District 2, which covers the city of Yakima.
Curtis had 4,339 votes as of Thursday, about 55.6%, according to preliminary results. Gutierrez had 2,538 votes, or 32.5%.
The third candidate in the race, Democrat Tony Sandoval, had 11.9% of the vote and 931 total votes as of Thursday.
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, a Republican, was the only candidate to appear on the ballot for the District 1 seat, but her race also drew a write-in candidate in Angie Girard, who filed as a Democrat.
McKinney had 12,137 votes as of Thursday, or 86.7%.
Girard had 1,857 write-in votes as of Thursday, about 13.27%, allowing her name to appear on the November ballot.
In District 3, incumbent LaDon Linde and his opponent Steve Saunders — both Republicans — automatically advance to the general election.
As of Thursday, Linde had 2,091 votes for 56.1% while Saunders had 1,637 votes for 43.9%.
Billie Maggard and Mischa Venables still held the top two positions in the race for Yakima County clerk.
Maggard had 10,242 votes, or 41%, and Venables had 7,724, or 31%. Debra Delatorre had 28%, or 5,352 votes. All are Republicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.