From no-contact orders to clashes over carrying firearms, the primary race for the congressional seat in Central Washington’s District 4 has been characterized by direct attacks, both personal and political.
That trend seems to be continuing as candidates turn to negative campaign ads and attacks on opponents with less than a week until voters have to return their primary election ballots. Regardless of party, the top two candidates in the Aug. 2 election will advance to the general election in November.
A wide field of candidates are looking to unseat incumbent Dan Newhouse, who has a strong lead in fundraising. He had raised $1.6 million for his campaign, more than three times that of the next highest candidate, through July 13, according to data from the Federal Election Commission.
He faces Republicans Loren Culp of Moses Lake, Benancio Garcia of Sunnyside, Corey Gibson of Selah, Brad Klippert of Kennewick, Jacek Kobiesa of Pasco and Jerrod Sessler of Prosser, along with Democrat Doug White of Yakima, in the race for Congress.
Sessler had the next highest fundraising as of July, with about $508,867 raised, according to FEC totals. The data shows White had raised about $390,728; Culp about $310,726; Gibson about $120,778; and Klippert about $39,834.
Newhouse has faced tough competition before. He was first elected in 2014, beating a crowded field in the primary and Republican Clint Didier in the general election. Voters reelected him in 2016, again against Didier, and in 2018, against Democrat Christine Brown. In 2020, he beat Democrat Doug McKinley in the general after knocking out two Republicans, a Libertarian and an independent challenger in the primary.
How it started
Newhouse’s vote to impeach former President Donald Trump was a catalyst for several of his now-challengers to enter the race.
The Sunnyside incumbent voted in support of Trump’s impeachment following charges he incited an insurrection in the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021. He was one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor in 2021.
Newhouse was the Washington state vice chair of Trump’s reelection campaign, but he said his conscience and his religious beliefs led him to cast the vote to impeach. He voted against Trump’s 2020 impeachment.
Republican candidates Jerrod Sessler and Brad Klippert and Democrat candidate Doug White shared earlier this election season that his 2021 vote was a driving force for each of their campaigns. The vote was also an important factor for Loren Culp, the 61-year-old candidate out of Moses Lake. He announced his campaign shortly after the vote and received Trump’s endorsement in the race.
Culp is a former police chief from Republic in Ferry County. He’s also a former Washington gubernatorial candidate.
“I decided that we would take the momentum from the governor’s race and the fact that I don’t quit, and we would look to the national race to turn our government around at the top,” said Culp in a recent interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic.
This group of candidates — Culp, Klippert, Newhouse, Sessler and White — have been at the center of both political and personal confrontations throughout the 2022 primary election campaign.
Among the notable events throughout the campaign is the no-contact order Sessler filed against Culp’s campaign manager, Christopher Gergen.
Sessler claims Gergen harassed and was aggressive toward him as he was leaving a Yakima debate stage in May. Gergen’s lawyer, Gregory L. Scott, previously said the petition is unfounded and politically motivated.
Another exchange occurred in June, after a candidate admitted to carrying a weapon into a school during a debate.
During the discussion about gun rights and the Second Amendment at Tonasket High School in Okanogan County, Sessler said he carried firearms daily. When an attendee asked if he was carrying a firearm right then, he did not give a clear answer.
Klippert then said he was “packing.”
Possessing a firearm on school grounds is a gross misdemeanor in Washington, but the law includes exceptions for military, law enforcement and school district security staff. Klippert is a deputy sheriff and school resource officer for Benton County, but he wasn’t in uniform.
White took to social media after the debate, claiming Klippert’s actions were illegal.
“This is how Uvalde played out. This is not “Responsible’ gun ownership. Be safe and sane!” he said in a tweet.
Going negative
Campaign messaging has turned negative between the three top Republican fundraisers: Newhouse, Sessler and Culp.
“The attack ads have started, in full force,” Trump-backed Culp said in a talk show interview Thursday. “Not against the Democrat that’s running against Newhouse, but against me.”
The ads targeting Culp, some sponsored by political action committees on behalf of Newhouse and at least one from Newhouse’s campaign, raise claims of campaign spending and misconduct during Culp’s time as a police officer.
One TV ad, paid for by super PAC Defending Main Street, specified that it was not authorized by any candidate. A super PAC can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money but cannot coordinate with campaigns. The group defends incumbent Republican seats and supports centrist Republican candidates, according to its website.
Culp said the various ads incorrectly paint him as a tax cheat and criminal and mention two lawsuits against Republic and the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office in which he is named.
“Neither of these cases were in my jurisdiction. They were not my investigations and I was assisting another department,” he said in the talk show segment.
Newhouse’s campaign declined to comment on the ads, which differ from previous messaging on social media and on TV focusing on gun rights, energy, agriculture and endorsements.
Sessler has also joined in the negative messaging, though not in televised advertisements. In a video published July 15 on video platform Rumble, Sessler called Culp a liar on a variety of issues, from polling released by his campaign to how he got Trump’s endorsement.
Polling and prediction
Without public polling — or publicly available methodologies available for select internal polls commissioned by campaigns — it’s difficult to predict the outcome of this race in next week’s primary.
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross, a Republican, said he doesn’t put stock in the current political polls.
“Ever since Donald Trump entered the political sphere, I just feel like those polls — I have yet to see polls that seem like they yield the results they predict,” he said. “It just seems like they have no bearing on what’s going on.”
The new congressional, legislative and county districts that resulted from redistricting add another level of complexity to polling and prediction this cycle, Ross said.
“Here we have all these brand new congressional or commissioner districts that, usually, that’s where you gain a lot of your insight on who’s voting for whom, meaning what type of person are they voting for, is there a party that’s getting traction in a certain area,” he said.
Without that insight, Ross said it’s hard to know where to start.
“Those of us who work in this business are just kind of watching and learning just like everyone else, like, ‘What’s the new world going to be like?’” he said.
Washington’s nonpartisan primary also makes voting outcomes less predictable than in other states, Ross said. People can vote for who they want, regardless of party, so it’s harder for political parties to predict or track voters, though they do find ways to keep track of their base through listservs and member comparables, he said.
Ross said all of those factors make predicting elections more difficult.
“That’s why I think campaign messaging is (important),” he said. “(That’s why) you as the candidate need to get out there and talk about why a person should vote for you, because it appears in this area that people will vote for people based on that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.