Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day in the U.S., and organizations in the Yakima Valley are working to get out the vote ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
The Asian Pacific Islander Coalition is reaching out to voters in a TV campaign and in-person outreach.
Community outreach coordinator Paul Tabayoyon said voter registration efforts are especially important because of low turnout rates generally and in the Hispanic community.
“Only 11% of Latinos voted in the primary, even though the primary vote was extremely low with just a little over 30%,” Tabayoyon said. “The reason that we wanted to mention the Latino vote is because they have more than 50% of the voting power here in the county.”
The Yakima County Auditor’s Office records turnout rates for Spanish surname and non-Spanish surname voters in each election.
According to the report from the August primary, ballots were returned by about 12% of the total 33,519 Spanish surname voters in the county, compared with about 38% of ballots returned by the 94,185 non-Spanish surname voters in the county.
Overall, turnout in Yakima County was at 31% in the primary — the lowest turnout rate in the state.
To help increase turnout rates, the Asian Pacific Islander Coalition is registering voters at in-person events and focusing on civic engagement. Executive Director Dori Peralta Baker said that includes education around felony voting rights, explaining ballot measures and sponsoring a candidate forum.
“There’s a lot of felons that are not aware that if they are not owing to the state that they can also register to vote,” she said.
Peralta Baker said a ballot reveal roundtable discussion is planned for Oct. 19 at Northtown Coffeehouse in Yakima, 32 N. Front St.
“That’s where we invite voters to bring their ballots, and we discuss what’s on the ballot, we discuss the candidates, but we’re not promoting who to vote for,” she said.
This type of event helps voters become more informed about the issues or the candidates, empowering them to vote when they otherwise might skip it or just guess, Peralta Baker said.
She said the organization is also sponsoring a candidate forum for Yakima County commissioner candidates Oct. 20. The forum will be hosted by the League of Women Voters, she said.
The chairpersons for the Yakima County Republican and Democratic parties could not be reached for comment in time for publication, but Yakima Women’s Republican Club President Ann Bowman said there are voter registration opportunities with the Yakima County Republicans at the upcoming Central Washington State Fair in Yakima.
“It’s sure huge, get registered and vote,” Bowman said. “Care about things enough to go out and learn about them and then vote. That’s our push.”
Oct. 31 is the last day voters can register by mail or online, but in-person registration is available at the Yakima County Auditor’s Office during regular business hours until Nov. 8 and at the Sunnyside election office, 617 Scoon Road, on Election Day only.
Here are some upcoming opportunities for voter registration in Yakima County:
• The Asian Pacific Islander Coalition will be registering voters at the Yakima Farmers Market on Sunday, Sept. 25. The market is in downtown Yakima in front of The Capitol Theatre, 22 S. Third St, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• The Yakima County Republican Party will be registering voters at the organization’s booth at the fair, which runs from Friday, Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 at State Fair Park in Yakima, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
• Register by mail by downloading a form from the Yakima County Elections website, bit.ly/YHRvoters.
• Register online at voter.votewa.gov.
• Register in person at the Yakima County Auditor’s Office, 129 S. Second St., Room 117. The office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
