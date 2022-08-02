Incumbent state Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, and challenger Liz Hallock lead a three-candidate race for two spots on the general election ballot for Legislative District 14, Position 2.
Mosbrucker, 59, a business entrepreneur first elected to the state Legislature in 2014, received 10,640 votes, or 64.8%, districtwide in preliminary results posted Tuesday night on the Secretary of State website.
Hallock, a Yakima business owner and attorney who has run for elected office several times, received 3,379 votes, or 20.6%, in preliminary returns. A third candidate, family physician Chris Faison, 40, of White Salmon, received 2,324 votes, or 14.2%.
The top two finishers in the primary, regardless of political party, advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Hallock stated no party preference when filing for election, and Faison filed as an independent.
"I am very grateful for those who voted for me," Mosbrucker told the Yakima Herald-Republic Tuesday night. "I run like I'm losing, no matter who I'm running against, so I will continue to take the high road this fall."
Hallock, who lost a general election contest against Mosbrucker for the District 14, Position 2 seat in 2018, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Under recent redistricting, District 14 covers the western part of Yakima County and all of Klickitat County. It includes all of the Yakama Reservation, a change from the past. It no longer includes parts of Skamania and Clark counties.
In the Yakima County portion of the district, preliminary results showed Mosbrucker received 8,235 votes (66.6%) and Hallock received 2,675 votes (21.6%).
Legislative District 15
Republican Nikki Torres of Pasco was the only Senate candidate to appear on the Legislative District 15 ballot, and she received 5,650 votes districtwide, or 94.5%, in preliminary results from Tuesday's election.
Torres was left unopposed after Republican incumbent Sen. Jim Honeyford withdrew from the race May 23. It was the last day to withdraw and too late for other challengers to file. Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, then endorsed Torres.
However, Yakima resident Lindsey Keesling, a Democrat, filed a declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State’s office to launch a write-in campaign. Primary election write-in candidates who receive at least 1% of the total vote will appear on the general election ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
There were 332 write-in votes cast districtwide for Legislative District 15's Senate seat, or 5.5%, but election officials have not yet determined how many were for Keesling.
Torres, 46, is a strategic partnership manager for Western Governors University who has previously served on the Pasco City Council.
Keesling, a teacher who has worked in the Yakima and Wapato school districts, is the campaign manager for Doug White, the only Democrat running for in Central Washington’s congressional District 4.
District 15 has new boundaries following statewide redistricting. It stretches from Yakima to Pasco, including parts of Adams, Benton, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties and the cities of Union Gap, Moxee, Sunnyside and Grandview.
The district is at the center of two lawsuits over voting boundaries and has a Latino voter majority of 50.02% and an overall minority voter population of 55.05%.
