Billie Maggard and Mischa Venables appear to be poised to advance to the November election for Yakima County clerk.
Maggard and Venables were leading with 41.37% and 30.29% of the votes, or 7,348 and 5,379 respectively, in unofficial results Tuesday. The top two candidates advance to November’s ballot.
Delatorre received 28.34%, or 5,033 votes, but she said the numbers could shift in next couple days as mail-in ballots are counted.
"It's not over yet. There are still many more ballots to be counted," Delatorre said Tuesday night.
"Its still too close for feeling very comfortable," Venables said of her vote total. "Yet I am grateful for the votes I received."
Maggard, who was clearly in the lead Tuesday, said she was "ecstatic" about the results.
"The voters are seeing, getting my message the way I want it to come across," Maggard said.
The three Republican candidates were running to replace Tracey Slagle, who is not seeking reelection after one term.
The clerk’s office is responsible for recording all Superior Court proceedings, as well as imaging and filing court documents. The office collects payments for court fees, fines and restitution; is responsible for tracking and reporting the criminal history of defendants; prepares court dismissal orders; and works with the county’s corrections department to assure fingerprints of arrested suspects are completed correctly.
All three candidates said addressing high turnover in the office and providing better communication between the clerk’s office, the courts and other departments were critical issues.
Delatorre, 59, a criminal paralegal with the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said she would also push the clerk’s office to implement electronic document filing.
Maggaard, 52, an office specialist/court clerk, said she would also work on cross-training staff to improve service in the clerk’s office, as well as electronic document filing.
Venables, 39, a senior accountant in the clerk’s office, said she would also push for having written procedures that are audited to ensure that the office is functioning properly
